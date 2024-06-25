In an era of rapidly evolving mobility solutions, consumers and organizations find themselves at a crossroads, uncertain about which devices to invest in amid the changing technology scales. This growing ambiguity highlights the increasing demand for flexible mobility solutions that align with international standards and promote sustainability.

Events like global trade fairs provide an invaluable platform for companies to benchmark their innovations against competitors and showcase their advancements internationally.

Turkish multinational consumer electronics and household appliances manufacturer Vestel captured the spotlight at this month’s Power2Drive trade fair in Germany, unveiling its pioneering battery and charging solutions.

Vestel's cutting-edge e-mobility and charging infrastructure technologies garnered significant attention for their sustainable and flexible energy solutions.

At the event in Munich from June 2-19, Vestel Mobility showcased its battery energy storage solutions that offer substantial advantages in savings and cost reduction.

"By storing clean energy and optimizing cost efficiency, we contribute to sustainability," stated Hakan Kutlu, general manager of Vestel Mobility.

Future energy solutions

Vestel's battery energy storage systems cater to a wide range of sectors, including telecommunications, residential, commercial and industrial applications:

• Telecom Battery Solutions: These solutions provide backup power during outages and can serve as uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) in data centers.

• Residential Energy Storage Solutions: These solutions store solar energy, enhancing energy independence and reducing reliance on the power grid.

• Commercial and Industrial Battery Solutions: Critical sectors like factories and hospitals benefit from these solutions, which ensure uninterrupted power and reduce operational costs.

Vestel also offers a series of AC chargers for residential use and small businesses as well as fast and ultra-fast DC charging stations for public areas. These chargers, ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW, enable efficient and rapid charging of electric vehicles. Looking ahead, Vestel plans to introduce EVCs with a power output of 720 kW in 2024 and 1 MW in 2025, making them suitable for public transportation vehicles.

Mobility: Growth Sector

Kutlu emphasized that the mobility sector represents a key growth area for the future. He highlighted that Vestel not only develops technology but also exports it globally.

With the rising demand for electric vehicles, there is significant growth potential for battery technologies beyond vehicle applications, Kutlu noted.

Vestel Mobility General Manager Hakan Kutlu. (Courtesy of Vestel)

Vestel strategically focuses on AC and DC charging stations, automotive electronics, and battery storage solutions to capture a share of this burgeoning market. The innovative solutions showcased by Vestel Mobility at the Power2Drive fair are seen as crucial steps toward a sustainable future.

The company is committed to enhancing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact, driven by its vision of transitioning to net-zero emissions and adopting circular models.

Trends shaping mobility industry

A recent Mobility Trend Report by StartUs Insights highlighted the top 10 trends and innovations transforming the mobility industry. An analysis of 3,321 startups and scaling companies revealed key insights into the future of mobility.

Here are the leading trends defining the sector:

1. Autonomous Driving (22%): Autonomous vehicles are at the forefront of the mobility sector, significantly enhancing safety and efficiency by enabling self-driving capabilities.

2. Internet of Things (18%): IoT technologies are foundational to smart transportation systems, connecting vehicles and infrastructure to optimize mobility.

3. Mobility Service (13%): Subscription-based and car-sharing services are gaining popularity as alternatives to individual car ownership.

4. Electric Mobility (16%): Electric vehicles are expanding rapidly, driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable transportation.

5. Micromobility (9%): Small-scale transport options like electric scooters and bikes play a crucial role in urban mobility.

6. Big Data and Analytics (6%): Analyzing data from vehicles can enhance safety and efficiency by providing insights for better driving experiences.

7. Augmented and Virtual Reality (3%): AR and VR technologies offer enriched and interactive experiences for drivers and passengers.

8. Smart Infrastructure (6%): Smart cities and roads include infrastructure solutions that communicate with vehicles constantly and make transportation safer and more efficient.

9. Artificial Intelligence (6%): AI powers innovative solutions across the mobility spectrum, from autonomous driving to fleet management.

10. 3D Printing (2%): This technology facilitates the rapid and cost-effective production of vehicle parts.

Türk Telekom develops eye-tracking tech for individuals with muscle diseases

Türk Telekom has intensified its research and development (R&D) endeavors to create solutions that simplify the lives of people with disabilities, underscoring the pioneering telecommunications and technology company's dedication to integrating advanced technology into everyday life to improve accessibility for all.

Türk Telekom has unveiled a groundbreaking project aimed at easing the lives of individuals with muscular diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and paralysis.

The project, emerging from rigorous research and development efforts, empowers patients to interact with their computers and associated peripherals, such as lights, air conditioning, and televisions, through eye movements alone, without the need for additional devices like glasses or external cameras.

Enhancing lives

Mehmet Beytur, deputy general manager in charge of support services and procurement management at Türk Telekom, emphasized the company's commitment to human-centered innovation.

“At Türk Telekom, we focus on developing projects that make people feel valued and benefit broad segments of the population. This solution allows patients to use their computers more easily and comfortably by tracking eye movements directly through the computer's camera, without requiring any external equipment like glasses,” Beytur explained.

Mehmet Beytur, deputy general manager in charge of support services and procurement management at Türk Telekom. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Leveraging the possibilities offered by technology, Türk Telekom continues to bring smart applications and innovative solutions into every aspect of life. The company’s latest achievement – allowing patients with ALS, paralysis, and other muscular diseases to operate their computers using eye movements – epitomizes this mission.

Breakthrough

Beytur further elaborated on Türk Telekom's approach to innovation, highlighting the role of collaboration between academia and industry.

“We prioritize turning our R&D efforts, particularly those conducted in collaboration with universities and industries, into innovative products and services. Our new eye-tracking computer control solution represents a significant breakthrough for patients with muscle diseases like ALS and paralysis. We believe this technology will greatly enhance their quality of life,” he said.

This pioneering solution, which operates without the need for glasses or other external hardware, relies solely on the computer’s built-in camera to monitor eye movements. This technology simplifies computer use for patients, making it more accessible and convenient.

Computer control

Using an AI-based visual processing model, Türk Telekom's innovative application allows users to control various computer functions. Developed indigenously, the cutting-edge solution facilitates computer use and information access for patients who cannot move their hands.