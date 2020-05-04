An online videoconference platform developed with domestic software technology by leading Turkish defense company HAVELSAN is expected to be released within the month after final tests are completed.

HAVELSAN, which is a pioneer in producing software-based solutions for the country’s defense industry, developed HAVELSAN Diyalog to provide a secure environment for virtual communication. It gained momentum as people started to stay home amid measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The product provides a high-security environment, especially for remote working conditions, as it has been developed with domestic technology and operates on each user’s servers. Thanks to this infrastructure, it is expected to attract interest, especially from public institutions.

HAVELSAN Diyalog, which can be used on iOS and Android phones thanks to its mobile-compatible web interface, offers opportunities such as end-to-end enciphering, screen sharing, secure voice calls, secure videoconferencing, secure messaging, HD and 4K image support and adaptive image quality adjustment.

Company Chairman Ahmet Hamdi Atalay told Anadolu Agency (AA) that HAVELSAN Diyalog can work in the cloud environment as well as on the servers of institutions.

While attracting institutions that need high security, Atalay said its ability to work in the cloud makes it appealing to both companies and individual users.

"Regardless of the institution, organization, private company or individual user, it brings an end-to-end solution to the information security,” he said, a growing concern worldwide.

Noting that the cybersecurity verification of HAVELSAN Diyalog is already done, Atalay said: "We have developed a product with competency and extensible clustering suitable for the needs of all types of civil and military users.”

With its high efficiency, it will be possible to communicate safely without a limit on the number of meeting participants or the time.

Atalay pointed out that HAVELSAN Diyalog can be used without installing an application on several web browsers, including Safari, Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Mozilla, Tizen and Vivaldi.

Atalay further noted that the project can be integrated with both the Education Ministry’s Education Information Network (EBA) system that has been providing remote education to students in Turkey since the beginning of the coronavirus restrictions and the UYAP-2 of the Ministry of Justice.

Atalay added that HAVELSAN Diyalog is able to provide the basis for the concept of telemedicine (remote health applications) by combining the company's experience in the field of internet of things.