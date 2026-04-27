Chinese tech giant Huawei plans to expand its solar inverter production partnership in Türkiye by boosting capacity and adding new models, a senior executive said, highlighting the country’s strategic role in the regional energy transition.

Wang Chao, president of Huawei Digital Power’s eMobility Product Line, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Türkiye has been a "high-priority strategic market" for the company for more than 20 years and remains essential to the region's energy future.

Wang said Huawei currently manufactures solar inverters for solar energy systems in Türkiye through a local distributor partnership.

"In the future, we are looking to sustain this operation, enhance this operation by enhancing the capacity, adding new models, and supporting Türkiye's production capability more," he said.

"We believe in Türkiye's manufacturing capabilities, and we see a big potential in this market."

Energy security key to competitiveness

Emphasizing the growing importance of secure energy supply, Wang said energy security has become a prerequisite for industrial competitiveness.

"Companies realize that the 'cost of inaction' is far higher than the initial investment," he said.

Wang added that Huawei's presence in Türkiye extends beyond equipment sales, pointing to investments in local research and development, talent development and service infrastructure.

"By providing high-reliability solutions, we help Turkish companies turn uncertainty into a competitive advantage," he said.

Wang said global regulations and trade policies, including the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and Net-Zero Industry Act, which entered into force in 2026, require localized, low-carbon supply chains.

⁠Grid resilience, integrated systems

Wang also highlighted the need for stronger grid resilience as renewable energy capacity grows.

"To make solar a primary energy source, storage alone is no longer sufficient," he said, noting that Huawei has introduced grid-forming storage technology designed to stabilize power systems.

"Our unique two-stage architecture is a game-changer. It allows the system to effectively handle High and Low Voltage Ride-Through (HVRT/LVRT), ensuring the storage acts as a proactive 'stabilizer' for the national grid," he said. "By providing active inertia and voltage support, we make renewable energy as stable and reliable as traditional power."

"We are investing heavily in GFM technology to ensure Türkiye's energy transition remains resilient, even in weak grid conditions," he said.

Wang added that Huawei views solar power, energy storage and electric vehicle charging in the commercial and industrial segment as a single integrated ecosystem.

He said this approach aligns with Türkiye's recent regulatory changes, including rules allowing unlicensed generation facilities to integrate storage and new efficiency standards for organized industrial zones.

The company's strategy combines high-availability inverters with advanced storage systems, enabling industrial users to increase self-consumption and adapt more easily to evolving efficiency requirements, he added.