Chinese telecom giant Huawei on Monday reported a first-half revenue rise of 13.1% year-on-year as it appeared to emerge from a sales slump seen at the start of the year.
Also reporting a net profit margin of 9.2%, Huawei said communications technologies were both a tool for combatting the coronavirus and an engine for economic recovery.
Huawei is the world's top supplier of telecom networking equipment and No. 2 smartphone maker behind Samsung.
The 454 billion yuan ($64.9 billion) first-half revenue figure points to a sharp uptick in sales for the second quarter, after first-quarter revenue came in at just 182.2 billion yuan, a mere 1.4% increase year-on-year.
Analysts blamed the downturn in the three months to end-March on the coronavirus and international efforts to contain the company's involvement in foreign telecom networks.
The pandemic emerged in China in December before spreading globally.
The second-quarter net profit margin also marked an improvement over the first, when it had been 7.3%.
Washington has lobbied allies to shun Huawei over suspicions that its telecoms gear could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.