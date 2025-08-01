Organizations today face an increasingly complex array of cyber threats, from phishing and business email compromises to ransomware and advanced persistent threats. Alarmingly, many of these attacks begin with a single point of failure: human error.

One of the primary reasons businesses remain vulnerable is their tendency to underestimate the likelihood of cyber incidents or overestimate the strength of their existing defenses.

About 52.1% of professionals in the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region who use computers at work believe their organization faces a high risk of a cybersecurity incident, according to Kaspersky’s recent report, "Cybersecurity at Work: Employee Knowledge and Behavior."

In Türkiye, that figure rises to 64%.

When asked about the potential impact of such incidents, 59.5% of Turkish respondents said they believe a cyberattack could seriously disrupt their work.

This awareness stems not only from general cybersecurity knowledge but also from firsthand experience: 29.8% of Turkish participants reported that their organization had suffered a cyber incident in the past year, while 29.3% said they had heard about such events from colleagues.

Increasing use of AI

Cybercriminals are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and social engineering techniques to make their attacks more effective.

While most survey participants recognize cybersecurity as a concern for IT departments, only 26.3% of employees view it as a responsibility that should be shared across the entire organization.

In Türkiye, 22.5% of respondents believe senior executives should be more involved, while 22% point to legal and finance teams as key internal groups that should pay attention to cybersecurity issues.

In an era of accelerated digital transformation, cybersecurity is no longer just a technical requirement for organizations; it has become a strategic necessity.

Attacks targeting customer data have transformed cybersecurity from a purely technical requirement into an indispensable part of brand reputation, customer loyalty and sustainability strategies.

Cyber shield

As Türkiye's leading telecommunications provider, Türk Telekom is stepping up with comprehensive cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving threat landscape.

With its cybersecurity offerings, businesses are protected against all types of cyber threats, and thanks to its wide product portfolio, end-to-end protection is provided. The company's cybersecurity approach delivers not only technical infrastructure protection but also a holistic security strategy.

Cybersecurity center

Türk Telekom's Cybersecurity Center plays a key role in this effort, offering continuous monitoring and rapid incident response services for businesses.

This center forms a critical infrastructure that detects cyber threats in real time and enables swift intervention. Systems monitored 24/7 by expert teams identify potential threats at an early stage, preventing harm to organizations.

With Türk Telekom's managed security services, businesses entrust their corporate security to specialists and receive continuous protection and support. This service model provides a major advantage especially for small and medium-sized enterprises that struggle to employ in-house cybersecurity experts.

Türk Telekom ensures maximum security through customized services tailored to the specific needs of each business. Recognizing that each organization has its own unique risk profile and security requirements, the company develops solutions that take sector-specific characteristics into account.

Boğaziçi Ventures invests in South Korean game startup IDaNote

As Türkiye's gaming ecosystem matures, its investors are increasingly becoming part of a global investment network.

Boğaziçi Ventures, one of the country's leading venture capital firms, has extended its reach beyond national borders by investing in South Korean mobile game developer IDaNote, marking a new chapter in its global growth strategy within the gaming sector.

IDaNote is a young but ambitious startup that stands out with its technical depth and product vision, creating noteworthy titles in the mobile gaming market.

It was founded by Kevin Kim, a seasoned leader with over 18 years of experience in game development and digital content across South Korea and international markets.

Thanks to the team he built and the vision he's implemented, IDaNote is making strong strides toward becoming a scalable and sustainable business, even at its early stage.

Among IDaNote's published titles to date are Coingrid and Bubble Monsters, both of which showcase the company's commitment to technical excellence and an approach focused on player experience.

Boğaziçi Ventures’ investment reflects not only confidence in the gaming industry but also a strategic belief in the future of creative content production.

(From L) Barış Özistek, CEO of Boğaziçi Ventures, Kyoung Kim, CEO of IDaNote, Gizem Sezer, managing partner of Boğaziçi Ventures, and Boğaziçi Ventures business analyst Cem Tolga Gençtürk. (Courtesy of Boğaziçi Ventures)

"The gaming industry is not just about entertainment; it’s also a powerful driver of technology and cultural export," Boğaziçi Ventures CEO Barış Özistek said.

"Under the leadership of IDaNote's CEO, Kyoung Kim, one of Korea's most experienced game designers, the company's vision signals a strong likelihood of global success in this field," Özistek noted.

"At IDaNote, original content and a sustainable growth model are being built hand in hand in the mobile gaming world, and we are proud to support their journey."

Market dynamics

The IDaNote CEO emphasized the importance of understanding regional differences in the global gaming market.

"While gaming is inherently global, we see distinct market dynamics across regions like Europe, America, MENA and Asia. Understanding the needs of geographically distant markets is not always easy. In this context, Boğaziçi Ventures' investment carries significant meaning for IDaNote," he said.

"With Boğaziçi Ventures’ strategic support and proven success in Europe, MENA and Russia, we believe we can significantly expand IDaNote's vision."

Boğaziçi Ventures continues to invest in technology startups with high growth potential. Through its investments in strategic verticals such as artificial intelligence, gaming, digital content and creative technologies, it contributes not only financially but also intellectually and operationally to the development of entrepreneurs. The investment in IDaNote stands out as a new and exciting reflection of this vision.

No more reading: Pazarama lets products speak for themselves

The e-commerce landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological innovation. One of the most striking examples of this evolution is Türkiye-based platform Pazarama's newly launched AI-powered voice product summaries, a feature that redefines how consumers interact with online shopping platforms.

In traditional e-commerce experiences, consumers were expected to sift through lengthy product descriptions, analyze technical specifications, and scroll through countless reviews to make informed decisions. This process was not only time-consuming but also visually exhausting.

Pazarama's voice summary technology disrupts this paradigm entirely. With concise audio clips ranging from 30 to 90 seconds, the platform caters to the modern consumer's need for speed and convenience.

Especially in mobile shopping scenarios, where users often prefer not to spend extended time staring at screens, this feature is revolutionary. Shoppers can now absorb product information while multitasking, whether commuting, cooking, or simply relaxing, making the entire experience more fluid and user-friendly.

Accessibility, inclusion

Beyond convenience, this innovation marks a significant step forward in accessibility.

For visually impaired individuals, elderly users, or those with reading difficulties, accessing product information becomes dramatically easier. Offered in 30 distinct AI-generated voices, the service accommodates diverse user preferences and makes online shopping more inclusive.

Built on the integration of large language models (LLMs) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies, the system generates tailored summaries for each product. It analyzes data such as category, brand, user reviews, and ratings to deliver clear, relevant insights in natural language. The result is a more engaging and informative experience than standard product descriptions can offer.

Local innovation with global Impact

In today's fast-paced world, consumers seek maximum efficiency, even while shopping.

With summaries that take just about a minute to listen to, users gain comprehensive product understanding without sacrificing valuable time. This feature is particularly beneficial for frequent shoppers who value speed and clarity.

Pazarama's move exemplifies how Turkish companies are not only keeping pace with global e-commerce trends but also setting new standards.

Backed by Işbank's strategic tech investments and domestic development capabilities, Pazarama demonstrates that local platforms can compete with, and even outperform, international giants.

From AI to quantum: InvenDO Up selects visionary startups for new term

The fourth term of the InvenDO Up Startup Acceleration Program, run by Doğuş Teknoloji, has officially been announced, spotlighting a new wave of visionary ventures poised to shape the future of technology.

From cybersecurity and quantum computing to artificial intelligence and digital transformation, these startups are redefining the boundaries of innovation.

InvenDO Up continues to make a sustainable impact on Türkiye's technology-driven entrepreneurship landscape. This year, the program focused on high-potential technologies, selecting four standout ventures from nearly 60 applications.

The chosen startups span a wide spectrum, from AI agents and media technologies to data analytics, cybersecurity, and mobility solutions, reflecting the program's commitment to nurturing diverse and future-facing innovations.

Security-driven innovation

The selected startups for InvenDO Up's fourth term are developing advanced solutions in AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity and digitalization.

Their applications range from logistics and public procurement to application programming interface (API) security and cloud infrastructure, demonstrating potential not only for domestic impact but also for global relevance.

Here's a closer look at the four finalists:

ApyGuard is a cybersecurity startup focused on API protection. Using AI-powered analytics, it identifies vulnerabilities in modern APIs, offering a smarter and more proactive defense model. As API-based systems proliferate, ApyGuard moves beyond traditional methods to deliver next-gen security.

Qavis integrates quantum computing with artificial intelligence to optimize logistics routes and enhance cost efficiency. By improving operational performance while reducing carbon emissions, Qavis advances both technological and environmental sustainability.

Primod stands out as a cybersecurity startup that develops products capable of integrating into multilayered cloud infrastructures, scanning for vulnerabilities in cloud environments and monitoring threats in real time. Offering agile and proactive solutions against the security risks in rapidly expanding cloud-based systems, Primod provides significant support to organizations on their digital transformation journey.

SpaceFlow is an AI-powered platform that accelerates and simplifies the participation process for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in public tenders. Based on end-to-end digitalization, this solution enables SMEs to manage tender tracking, documentation, and application processes from a single screen, facilitating public sector access and enhancing their competitive power.