Instagram is reportedly considering launching a separate app for its short-form video feature, Reels, its chief Adam Mosseri told staff this week, a report from tech-focused The Information said Wednesday, citing a person who heard the remarks.

The report added that the Meta-owned company seeks to take advantage of TikTok's uncertain status in the United States by providing a similar video-scrolling experience.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In January, Meta also announced a new video-editing app, Edits, a move seemingly aimed at acquiring a share of the user base of CapCut, a similar video-editing app owned by TikTok's parent company, ByteDance.

Meta previously launched a standalone video-sharing app called Lasso in 2018, intending to compete with TikTok. However, the app did not gain much traction, and the company later shut it down.