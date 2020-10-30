The ScaleUp Acceleration Program, which is focused on growth and has a global vision, is now being organized for entrepreneurs in the Turkish capital Ankara. Free of charge, the program offers international connection opportunities through the Endeavor investment network.

The startups that are established to grow and do business globally are said to persuade investors easier.

Focusing on growth-oriented startups, Endeavor Turkey's ScaleUp Acceleration Program was designed for the needs of technology-oriented Scale-up enterprises whose products and services are in demand in the market and are rapidly scaling.

The program, which aims to support the city ecosystems in Turkey to initiate world-class startups, focuses on the capital Ankara and its surrounding provinces and is being carried out online this year.

ScaleUp Ankara Program offers three-month workshops, one-to-one mentorships for the needs of startups, and access to Endeavor's global and local network.

Throughout the program, founders and CEOs of Scale-up companies and senior executives of the workshop will participate in group workshops on law, technology, product, branding, talent, culture and investment.

ScaleUp Ankara, which will also guide entrepreneurs on the subject of globalization, will organize special workshops with successful Endeavor entrepreneurs and experts on the issues of access to international markets, partnerships abroad and sales strategies.

Besides, entrepreneurs will be able to receive content and mentoring support in terms of market entry and access to capital from Endeavor's offices in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the Far East and mentors located in these regions.