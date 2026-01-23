From industrial systems to smart cities, the rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is forcing a fundamental rethink of cybersecurity architectures.

The convergence of information technology and operational technology (OT), combined with the deployment of artificial intelligence, is rendering traditional security models increasingly inadequate, according to IoT Analytics' 2026 OT Cybersecurity Insights Report.

The report highlights that industrial systems, once isolated from external networks, are now increasingly connected to corporate IT environments and cloud platforms, significantly expanding their attack surface.

New connectivity, new attack vectors

As production, energy, transportation and critical infrastructure systems become internet-facing, OT environments are no longer shielded from cyber threats.

In response, the report identifies hybrid security architectures, combining centralized and distributed models, as the emerging standard. Security controls are no longer confined to central data centers but must extend across field-level devices, edge systems and enterprise layers.

The report says a key architectural element is the growing importance of intermediate demilitarized zones (DMZs) positioned between IT and OT environments.

The report outlines a layered security framework spanning:

Levels 0-1: Physical processes and field devices

Level 3: Operational control systems

Level 4: Enterprise IT networks

Level 5: Internet-facing DMZ environments

Each layer presents distinct threat profiles and requires tailored security controls.

'Zero trust' becomes baseline

Traditional "trust-based" network models are rapidly giving way to "zero trust" architectures, the report finds. In modern IoT and industrial environments, every device, user and connection must be continuously verified.

Through microsegmentation, security breaches can be isolated before they propagate across the OT network, a capability seen as critical for maintaining operational continuity in manufacturing lines, power plants and logistics infrastructure.

IoT Analytics cautions that a single compromised IoT device can expose an entire OT environment if segmentation and access controls are insufficient.

AI takes center stage in security

One of the report's most notable findings is the growing centrality of artificial intelligence in OT cybersecurity.

AI-driven systems are increasingly outperforming rule-based approaches in areas such as anomaly detection, behavioral analysis and early threat identification.

In real-time industrial environments, AI-enabled security solutions can identify attacks before operational disruption occurs. However, the report also emphasizes that AI models used for security have become a new attack surface that must be protected.

While firewalls remain a foundational element of OT security, IoT Analytics stresses that they are no longer sufficient on their own. Modern OT security architectures combine firewalls with AI-powered monitoring, microsegmentation and continuous authentication mechanisms.

According to the report, the success of future IoT investments will depend less on the number of connected devices and more on how early and effectively secure architectures are built into the system design.

Türkiye-UK bridge emerges in 'Physical AI' manufacturing

London-based AI-backed software company for autonomous manufacturing, Aibuild, has attracted strong global investor interest in its latest funding round, as it aims to accelerate the industrialization of AI agents and expand globally.

The round was led by existing investor IQ Capital, with participation from 212 NexT, the advanced materials investment arm of 212, Türkiye's first vertically focused deep-tech fund, and Driventure, the corporate venture capital arm of Ford Otosan.

International investors, including ACT Venture Partners, Force Over Mass Capital and Atlas Ventures, also joined the round, which provides strategic capital to accelerate Aibuild's global expansion built around its "Physical AI" vision.

The latest investment represents the most recent advancement in Aibuild's financing journey. The company previously raised $8.5 million in a Series A round, also led by IQ Capital, with participation from Nikon, ACT Venture Partners, Atlas Ventures and Seedcamp.

Aibuild co-founders, COO Michail Desyllas and CEO Dağhan Çam. (Courtesy of Aibuild)

Founded in London in 2015, Aibuild has now raised more than $13 million in total funding and counts several global venture capital firms among its backers. Its focus on additive manufacturing (3D printing) and industrial automation has positioned the company as a key technology partner in strategic sectors such as aerospace, automotive and energy.

Türkiye's strategic contribution

212 NexT, a key player in Türkiye's investment ecosystem, is supporting global growth by participating in Aibuild's funding round with its fund focused on advanced material technologies and deep-tech startups.

Driventure, another partner in the fund and the venture capital arm of Ford Otosan, joined Aibuild with the goal of building an innovation bridge between major manufacturing players and the startup.

This strategic partnership stands out as an important investment move that will accelerate Türkiye's integration with global venture capital in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing technologies.

Redefining future of manufacturing

Aibuild's platform is hardware-agnostic, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with a wide range of 3D printers, materials and production environments. By replacing manual and error-prone processes with AI-driven automation, the platform improves operational efficiency, quality assurance and scalability across complex manufacturing verticals including aerospace, automotive, energy and space.

Dağhan Çam, one of the co-founders of Aibuild, said the new funding "accelerates our transition into a new era where AI agents leave the screen and enter the factory floor," emphasizing that the widespread adoption of this technology will play a critical role in shortening lead times and increasing production capacity.

Funds shift focus to human-AI collaboration

Investment funds are increasingly aware that backing artificial intelligence alone is not enough. Real value is created by fundamentally changing how work is done and integrating human capability into AI-driven processes. This is the right time for human-AI collaboration.

In the AI, differentiation increasingly depends on redesigning work and pursuing human-centered transformation. It has become clear that new technologies cannot be effectively managed with legacy operating models. According to a major study conducted by Mercer with nearly 12,000 executives, investors and employees, many employers are struggling to unlock the real potential of AI.

The primary reason, the study finds, is that companies tend to replace existing tools with AI rather than rethinking how work itself should be structured. Instead of transforming workflows, organizations often attempt to graft new technologies onto outdated processes.

"True value comes from rediscovering work, breaking it down, and restructuring it to optimize human-AI collaboration," said Mercer President and CEO Pat Tomlinson.

According to Tomlinson, organizations that cling to traditional job models risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive race. The report concludes that future leaders will be those that do not just "buy" technology, but "redesign" their operations around human-AI cooperation.

Human, AI integration

The report shows that investors are also shifting their focus toward this transformation.

Some 72% of investors believe companies that successfully integrate human and AI capabilities will gain a stronger competitive advantage. Even more striking, 97% say organizations that fail to adopt agile, skills-based talent models will negatively impact their investment decisions.

While 63% of senior executives expect the highest returns to come from redesigning processes for AI and automation, fewer than half of HR leaders, just 46%, share this view, pointing to a significant internal alignment gap.

Fear among workforce

The report also draws attention to the psychological impact of technological change on employees. The share of workers worried about losing their jobs due to AI is expected to rise from 28% in 2024 to 40% in 2026. Similarly, concern over skills becoming obsolete has jumped sharply, from 17% to 47%.

However, leadership appears to underestimate these concerns. While 62% of employees believe executives downplay the emotional impact of AI, only 19% of HR leaders address these effects as part of their digital strategies.

According to the report, companies need to take three key steps to turn AI into a competitive advantage: transparent communication to address employee concerns, active involvement of workers in redesigning processes, and strong training programs.

Reflecting investor priorities, 77% say they are more willing to invest in companies that strengthen their workforce through AI-focused training.

Türk Telekom advances to rank 2nd in Türkiye's mobile market

One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom has climbed to second place in the country's mobile market by subscriber numbers as of the third quarter of 2025, according to data published by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The company also emerged as the operator with the highest net gains in mobile number portability during the period.

The BTK report, which tracks competition across the electronic communications sector, highlights intensifying rivalry in mobile services.

Türk Telekom has also emerged as the operator with the highest net gains in mobile number portability. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin said the results validated the company's strategy of extending its strong fixed broadband position into mobile.

"As the company that has invested the most in the sector over the last four years, we completed the third quarter of 2025 with the highest mobile customer acquisition in our history, thanks to our strong value propositions and approach focused on customer experience," Şahin said.

"BTK data once again confirms Türk Telekom's steady rise and playmaking position in the mobile market within the 5G era. This rise is not a momentary leap; it is a strategic and sustainable increase in value."

To mark the milestone, Türk Telekom said it would offer customers a free 20GB mobile data package valid on Jan. 24-25.

Fiber-backed growth

Türk Telekom attributed its mobile performance to infrastructure investments. The company operates more than 535,000 kilometers of fiber nationwide, covering all 81 provinces, and has connected 58% of its mobile base stations via fiber. The company said this already exceeds global benchmarks set for 2030.

Türk Telekom CEO Ebubekir Şahin. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Şahin also said Türk Telekom holds the highest 5G capacity per subscriber in the market, citing pilot projects across health care, agriculture, sports, tourism and transportation as evidence of its capabilities in next-generation networks.

Nationwide 5G

Türk Telekom's primary aim now is to provide all its customers with the fastest and most secure 5G service as of this April.

The company says it will continue to offer a proactive and holistic digital ecosystem that anticipates user needs through AI-powered customer experience management.