Iran is said to have used SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in ⁠attacks on U.S. forces after ⁠Washington and Tel Aviv launched strikes against Iran, according to a report by the Washington Post on ​Saturday, citing sources.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became ​enraged ⁠upon learning of two unauthorized uses of Starlink that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against U.S. forces, the report said, citing two people familiar with internal company discussions.

Musk also was informed that the U.S. military flew one-way drones on the militarized version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, one of the people told the Post.

SpaceX and the Iranian ⁠Foreign ⁠Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, according to the Post.

The U.S. Defense Department said in a statement to Reuters that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject."

The use of Starlink ⁠in regions of geopolitical conflict, its control by the U.S. government, as well as its illicit use by sanctioned entities have drawn scrutiny ​amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

Starlink is not licensed ​to operate in Iran, but Musk has previously said the service is active there.

Iranian authorities have cut ⁠public ‌access ‌to the internet during periods of unrest, including ⁠during deadly nationwide protests in January, ‌after which the U.S. government smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, ​according to the Wall Street ⁠Journal.

The Iranian government has maintained tight ⁠control of internet access since the United States and Israel ⁠began the current conflict ​with Iran at the end of February.