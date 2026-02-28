Massive cyberattacks have targeted Iran coinciding with Saturday’s strikes by Israel and the U.S., according to a media report from the country.

Several domestic news agencies and key platforms are affected and are experiencing significant disruptions.

These include the websites of the IRNA and ISNA news agencies, reported the Fars news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Many in Iran are bypassing state media and, as long as they have internet access, are getting their information from websites of the foreign opposition or from social media platforms like Instagram or Telegram.