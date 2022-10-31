Instagram users are reporting issues with the app, saying their accounts have been suspended or removed, raising concerns that the popular social media platform is down.

Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier that the problems began around 1 p.m. GMT and happened to be affecting all users around the world.

One user in Türkiye took to Twitter to say: "Instagram seems to be crashing or my accounts have been disabled."

Another said he received a confirmation request from the app but hasn’t been able to confirm his account with the verified phone number.

“I have so many memories and photos on there I would literally cry if I lose my account,” another said.

The meta-owned app later shared a statement on Twitter, saying: “We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience.”