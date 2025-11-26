Istanbul is hosting the Artificial Intelligence Powered NexGen Leadership Executive Forum, gathering senior global executives from around the world navigating the rapid transformation brought about by AI.

The three-day program that kicked off on Tuesday serves as a follow-up to the "Leadership in the VUCA World: Navigating the Future with Artificial Intelligence" program that was held this September, further deepening the discussion on translating AI theory into actionable, high-value strategy.

The forum is specifically crafted to move beyond generic discussions, focusing on AI's direct, real-world impact on productivity, profitability and corporate strategy. It provides senior leaders with the critical knowledge needed to cut through market hype and establish a robust AI transformation road map.

Organized by Sahara Group, the program is distinguished by a powerful combination of internationally renowned presenters and Turkish subject matter experts, showcasing practical, cross-industry AI solutions and success stories from diverse global industries. The format emphasizes dynamic interactive learning through targeted panel discussions and hands-on workshops.

The event aims to help senior leaders from AI fundamentals to practical implementation and responsible governance. The forum started with building a foundational understanding of AI, generative AI and organizational readiness, while the second focuses on execution – leading AI-driven change, designing transformation road maps, learning from cross-industry success stories and engaging in an implementation-focused panel discussion.

The final day will see the event address governance and long-term value, covering AI readiness assessment, legal and ethical considerations, risk management and final participant reflections.

A distinguishing element of the forum is the inclusion of two in-depth technical site visits to showcase AI in large-scale operations and public infrastructure.

On the first day, participants had the chance to visit Basaksehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital, known for pioneering the use of the latest technologies in public health.

They were also scheduled to visit Çamlıca Tower, Istanbul’s tallest structure and a modern landmark, which is expected to provide a deep dive into smart infrastructure management.