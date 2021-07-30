One of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies companies, Türk Telekom, is initiating a major digital transformation project in 81 provinces by adapting the cultural legacy of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to technology. It is digitizing over a thousand libraries, cultural centers, archaeological sites, provincial directorates of culture, museums and the entire central organization of the ministry.

Türk Telekom is implementing the "Hittite Culture and Tourism Project" with the Culture and Tourism Ministry to break new ground in Turkey's cultural world. The cooperation will continue until the end of 2024.

While the applications used in all units of the ministry will be combined under a single system with the project, additional fiber cabling will be installed to provide fiber speed services to the central organization, state theaters, cultural heritage sites, manuscript libraries, museums and provincial directorates. Türk Telekom, which will provide uninterrupted and secure internet between units, will digitize 1,085 libraries across the nation's 81 provinces. In all locations, Wi-Fi will be offered to guests and internet access will be provided to mobile libraries via TT Mobil.

Digitalization journey

Türk Telekom Corporate Sales Deputy General Manager Mustafa Eser said that they have accelerated Turkey's digitalization journey.

“We started this project to provide the best service to the community in public spaces while increasing Turkey's internet access because we use technology to serve people's economic, social and spiritual well-being by putting people at the center of life in all our works," Eser noted. "With this digital transformation, it will be possible to access a wider and richer data source as well as a manageable infrastructure. We will continue to be at the service of our country with our innovative digital services and investments in national technology ventures."

With the "Hittite Culture and Tourism Project," which also includes historical sites, the Gallipoli Penninsula Historical Site where important World War I battles took place will be equipped with advanced technological opportunities. With the excavations to be carried out under the supervision of archaeologists, 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) of fiber cable will be laid in the area until the end of the year as the historical site is digitized end-to-end.