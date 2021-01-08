Re-Pie Portfolio Management continues to invest in technology and innovation-focused business models. The Istanbul-based portfolio management company has made its first investment in Inofab Sağlık Teknolojileri A.Ş., one of the new generation entrepreneurs, under the umbrella of the “First Mixed Technology Venture Capital Investment Fund,” which was established to invest in startups with high growth potential.

Re-Pie Portfolio Management – which plans to invest in nearly 20 startups in areas with growth potential such as fintech, Internet of Things (IoT), education and construction technologies – aims to play an important role in the development of the Turkish startup ecosystem.

4 new investments

Founded by entrepreneurs Merthan Öztürk and Kerem Yaşar at Ankara-based Middle East Technical University (METU) Teknokent, Inofab develops health products under the brand name Spirohome.

With its remote monitoring solutions developed under the name of Inofab, Spirometer and Spirocloud, it measures lung functions and enables people with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD and cystic fibrosis to continue their treatment comfortably at home. In addition, it offers remote monitoring solutions that gained great meaning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inofab, which reinforced its success in product development with the awards it received, was deemed worthy of many international design awards such as Good Design Awards 2019, Reddot 2020 and Core77 Design Awards 2020.

Exports to 45 countries

Spirohome has been exported to 45 countries since June 2019, while receiving strong demand from countries such as Australia, Germany, the U.K. and Spain.

Meanwhile, Inofab also has significant cooperation with ERT, which is involved in drug research approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Karel, which has a high production capacity.

With the investment it has received, it looks to increase its share in the global market by completing the FDA approval for the U.S. market.

Digital pathology

Health care ventures in Turkey are developing groundbreaking solutions, both for the COVID-19 pandemic and diseases in which patients fight against time, such as cancer.

Drawing attention with the artificial intelligence (AI) solution and a mobile application developed in the field of Digital Pathology, Virasoft has recently managed to receive an investment of $1.9 million (TL 14 million) in 2020 from TT Ventures, a venture capital affiliate of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom.

Founded in 2015, Virasoft’s Digital Pathology solution is currently used in all Acıbadem hospitals and three public hospitals in Istanbul and its telepathology is used across 20 hospitals. With the investment of Türk Telekom, Virasoft’s service is expected to be used by Turkey’s mega city hospitals.

800M appointments per year

TT Ventures General Manager Muhammet Özhan stated that approximately 800 million doctor's appointments are made annually in Turkey.

“We all witness the sacrifices our health care workers make during the COVID-19 outbreak. We increase the technological ability of our doctors and hospitals. We aim to offer more technological solutions to our doctors to make these appointments more efficient. We see that Verisoft’s technological capabilities will offer a global solution. They have also convinced global investors. We invested $1.9 million in this investment tour,” Özhan said.