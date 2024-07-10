Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms announced that it would expand its hate speech policy to remove anti-Zionist posts.

The new policy is designed to prevent the use of "Zionist" as a way to express "antisemitic views” toward Jews and Israelis, according to the social media giant.

Recognizing the multifaceted historical and modern interpretations of the term "Zionist," Meta stressed the importance of distinguishing between "legitimate” political discussions and harmful rhetoric directed at individuals.

After consulting with over 145 experts, Meta decided to take action against content that "promotes antisemitic stereotypes, incites harm, or denies the existence of Jews or Israelis under the guise of criticizing ‘Zionists’.”

While the company will remove posts that make "dehumanizing comparisons or call for harm using the term ‘Zionists’,” discussions related to the Zionist political movement itself will still be allowed on its platforms, the social media giant added.

The social media giant will also prohibit posts claiming that Zionists run the world or control the media.

While pro-Israel groups welcomed the move, others criticized it for restricting freedom of speech.

Antisemitism expert Brendan McGeever called the move “problematic” and said would damage the efforts against genuine antisemitism.

Criticism has been directed at Meta for its approach to content from the Middle East, with concerns raised about the suppression of pro-Palestinian content and inconsistencies in enforcing hate speech policies on Facebook.

Meta's content moderation practices and decision-making have been under scrutiny for lacking transparency and external oversight, especially following instances where hate speech went undetected in ads and posts, including those inciting violence and genocide against ethnic groups.

Some of its workers also accuse the company of having an anti-Palestinian stance. Nearly 200 Meta employees raised similar concerns in an open letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders earlier this year. A former Meta engineer sued firm claiming he was fired over Gaza content.