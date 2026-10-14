Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday she would sign a decree requiring social media and streaming platforms to protect children and teenagers from violent, sexual and other potentially harmful content.

The decree, ​which will ⁠step up scrutiny of big technology companies in Latin America's second-largest economy, comes after an attack by two 18-year-old former students on a high school in the northern state of Coahuila in early October left one person dead and wounded three others.

Digital platforms will have one month ⁠to ⁠come into compliance with the decree, government adviser Luisa Maria Alcalde said.

Sheinbaum added that if companies failed to follow the decree, the government would back a bill to punish platforms.

Officials said they had already met with representatives of Meta, Microsoft, Apple, ⁠TikTok, Google, X and Huawei to discuss the matter. Those companies did not immediately respond to requests ​for comment.

Mexico's move follows a broader global push ​to protect minors online, with governments in Europe and Australia tightening oversight of ⁠digital ‌platforms ‌and US states pursuing a range ⁠of child-safety measures.

Brazil has ‌also moved to strengthen protections for children online. ​Such measures have ⁠raised questions over how to ⁠protect minors while safeguarding privacy and freedom ⁠of expression.

(Reporting ​by Raul Cortes and Diego Ore; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Anthony Esposito and Joe Bavier)