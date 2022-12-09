Fresh from rolling out its long-anticipated first domestically produced automobile brand, Türkiye has been highlighting not only the fact that it will be battery-powered but also all the features that will make it more than just a car.

CEO Gürcan Karakaş has been stressing this from the start, dubbing Togg a smart device full of mobility solutions, next-generation technologies and innovation, all of which promise to redefine the customer experience.

Calling itself a technology brand that blends digital and physical experiences, Togg has joined hands with startups to create a new mobility ecosystem and has been working on experience scenarios.

The vehicle is being produced by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

If we are to accept the smart, electric autonomous moving device as the top of the iceberg, Togg has introduced the ecosystem that lies beneath for the first time.

The brand has now launched one of the most important concepts of this ecosystem named Trumore.

The software promises to add new technologies to in-car services, offering users a one-stop application that will enable access to all the artificial intelligence (AI) tech needed when it comes to a vehicle.

Trumore is an infrastructure that will enable users to benefit from multiple new services, including renting a vehicle, selecting a cost-effective driving route, accessing in-car payment technologies and benefiting from discounts on public transportation and air travel.

It also features calculations on power consumption and carbon emissions.

Karakaş said the fact that they embarked on their journey with “artists” who produce in a digital environment was no coincidence. He stressed they are trying to shape the entire mobility experience that the user will go through while moving from point A to point B.

Karakaş said all smart devices outside Togg would be included in the scenario that will be shaped according to the customer experience.

On the cooperation side, Togg has been focusing on strategic areas such as mobility solutions, big data, cybersecurity, FinTech, blockchain, gamification, smart grids and mobility services.

Karakaş said Togg has been announcing cooperations with startups over the last year. He cited a smartphone transformation while speaking of the ongoing breakthrough.

“Whatever happened years ago when the mobile phone turned into a smartphone, a similar transformation is now happening in the automobile world,” Karakaş noted.

Profitability, user experience, and everything is changing as cars turn into smart devices. We are responding with scenarios that we think will ensure we keep pace with this change.”

Growing with startups

Speaking of Trumore, the CEO said it is a digital platform that redefines the mobility experience by taking it beyond just traveling from point A to point B.

“Through Trumore, which it positions as a mobile application with strong business partnerships and many features, Togg is offering personalized, user-oriented, intelligent and empathetic experience with new generation technologies such as fintech, insurtech, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence, providing uninterrupted user experience,” said Karakaş.

Trumore is a platform that earns, navigates, entertains and constantly develops for users, he noted. User experience is at the center of the Trumore business model and technology, he added.

“Togg defines its platform, which can process data and improve it with artificial intelligence, as a ‘user empathy platform,’” said Karakaş.

Underlining that they cooperate more with startups, Karakaş stated that they will be announcing the names and details of the partnerships soon.

Multiple features, concepts

The Trumore application has been founded based on concepts that include “Earn, Go, Play, Scale.”

Its Earn.more covers services that help users gain, and features FinTech solutions that offer uninterrupted payment and rewarding experiences.

The e-wallet, which is within the scope of Earn.more services enable the creation of in-car payment, mobile payment and digital asset wallets.

Under digital asset management, various reward programs (such as points, NFTs), digital art collections and NFTs that are linked to the business model are offered to the users.

It also features a digital magnet acquisition application that will enable users to earn many rewards.

The digital magnet is created specifically for the person and journey according to the route created by the user and according to the travel conditions at that time.

Go.more, which provides location-based smart services that navigate the user and provide personalized route suggestions, features mixed mobility services, charging networks, restaurants and reservation operations, all of which promise an uninterrupted mobility experience for users.

The savings calculator within the application makes it possible to take advantage of services such as road tolls, electricity consumption and carbon emission calculations.

Play.more will feature smart life services that will entertain the user, making everyday life easier and more enjoyable through gamification.

Play.more's services comprise smart life solutions, usage-based insurance services, in-car and mobile game applications and smart health applications.

On the other hand, Togg expresses the concept of USE CASE Mobility, which it defines as user-centric, smart, emphatic, connected, autonomous, shared and electric, through digital art. It makes the user experience the concepts of “Human-Technology,” “East-West,” “Mind-Heart,” “Unity-Multiplicity” and “Today-Tomorrow” in the world of duality through its “Digital Art Mode.”

Users can also link the digital art on the smart device screen to their TVs or digital screens at home if they want.