The digitalization process of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has been topping the list of the things that should be given greater importance, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, as SMEs have been some of the hardest hit by the virus-related restrictions.

Working for the growth of research and development (R&D) and the innovation ecosystem, systems integration provider Netaş has implemented a joint project with Turkey’s first cloud-based human resources (HR) management platform Kolay IK.

A graduate of Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom’s PILOT venture acceleration program, Kolay IK introduced the domestic digital payroll platform Kolay Bordro together with Netaş’s R&D.

The platform accelerates the digitalization of the HR processes of SMEs, saving 82% of the time spent on HR processes and providing a 59% increase in operational efficiency. With the flexibility of being domestic, businesses can pay for as much as they use without purchasing any license for Kolay Bordro.

Compliant with HR legislation

Kolay Bordro is now available for companies as part of the “Netaş as a platform” application with which Netaş provides R&D support to startups.

Developed with 100% domestic engineering, the application will support the digital transformation of SMEs and significantly lower HR costs.

The biggest advantage of Kolay Bordro over its competitors is that it has been designed entirely in accordance with Turkish HR legislation. Therefore, companies using Kolay Bordro also save on the labor and cost they would have to spend to adapt HR systems purchased abroad to the domestic legislation.

Growing together

Netaş R&D General Manager Bülent Kemal Mutlu underlined that Netaş has aimed to grow together with the ecosystem for 53 years.

“With ‘Netaş as a Platform,’ which we established with the responsibility of being a technology company in line with the vision of establishing Turkey's first private R&D, we aimed to open our R&D to the enterprises in our ecosystem that want to benefit from our engineering knowledge and grow with them,” Mutlu said.

"We cooperated with Kolay IK, which provides the digital transformation of human resources in Turkey, within the framework of this vision. Kolay IK brought the project, and we developed its software with our engineering power. We transformed the work we started at the beginning of this year into products in just 10 months. Kolay Bordro was offered to companies as the first product we realized under the umbrella of ‘Netaş as a platform.’ This product is also the first product developed by Netaş with the revenue sharing model. Thus, we have given them a function that does not exist in their system," he explained.

No license payment obligations

Kolay IK founding partner Çağlar Yalı said that Kolay Bordro, which is an advantageous application especially for SMEs, attracted great attention from companies.

“The biggest advantage of Kolay Bordro compared to its competitors is that it is 100% domestic software, its prices are affordable, it provides local support, companies can choose solutions suitable for their number of employees and operations, and it is designed completely in accordance with Turkish legislation, which in turn increases the preferability of the software,” he stressed.

Yalı further noted that they received support from Netaş for rewriting the payroll system in their own HR system and making it a product.

“Kolay IK already had a payroll system. We added the payroll application we developed with Netaş into this system,” he continued. “The best part of the system is that member companies do not have to pay license fees. In the digital HR application that we have built on a flexible model, the member company pays as much as the number of months they receive service. In addition, while companies need a six-to-12-month period to adjust the digital HR services they receive from international institutions according to the regulations in Turkey, the only thing required when they choose Kolay Bordro is to enter the system and identify their employees in the system. Everything else already exists in the system.”