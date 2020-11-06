The coronavirus pandemic has caused many habits to change in daily life. Hotel stays for vacation or business meetings increase the chances of contracting the disease.

Reducing the contact area, social distancing and wearing a mask stand out as the top three measures to stem the spread of the disease.

Here, the new SoftPhone, which facilitates access to all kinds of services from the guests' own phones instead of the phone in the hotel room, maximizes the contactless guest experience in hotels.

Turkish software company specializing in hotel technologies, Nevotek has added the SoftPhone feature to its NevoTouchless solution, which enables the use of in-room TV, telephone and mobile applications in a "contactless" way in the hotel industry.

With SoftPhone, which has been integrated into contactless solutions for the first time in the hospitality industry, guests have a brand new and hygienic experience by accessing hotel services easily and without contact via their smartphones.

Use own phone

The SoftPhone Touchless enables the guests to use their own smartphones to access the hotel's services.

Due to COVID-19, the hospitality industry continues to take many measures to protect the health of both employees and guests. For this reason, contactless technologies are of great importance for the health and hygiene of the guests.

The NevoTouchless solution has eliminated the need for customers to download any mobile application.

Phone as a TV remote

The solution can be used in all accommodation facilities from small to large with an IP based PBX system. NevoTouchless solutions, including SoftPhone, make interaction, entertainment and information systems for guests at the facilities completely contactless.

Using their smartphones, guests can access information such as weather conditions and city guides, access room service and reception, view hotel bills, activate the do not disturb mode, adjust the room temperature and control the television in their rooms.