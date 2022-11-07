Exhibition on air: Turkish Red Crescent's 'Seven Faces of Humanity'

Hot air balloons rise to the sky one by one in Türkiye's Cappadocia, to display the Turkish Red Crescent's (Kızılay) "Seven Faces of Humanity" photograph exhibition, uniting world citizens through art.
Artworks displayed on the baskets of hot air balloons, Göreme, Cappadocia, Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2022. (AA Photo)
