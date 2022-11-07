Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Exhibition on air: Turkish Red Crescent's 'Seven Faces of Humanity'

by Anadolu Agency Nov 07, 2022 11:07 am +03 +03:00

Hot air balloons rise to the sky one by one in Türkiye's Cappadocia, to display the Turkish Red Crescent's (Kızılay) "Seven Faces of Humanity" photograph exhibition, uniting world citizens through art.

Artworks displayed on the baskets of hot air balloons, Göreme, Cappadocia, Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA

The region hosted many hot air balloons, carrying seven different portrait photographs of people from seven different parts of the world.

AA

Photos printed on 3-meter cloth posters rose to the sky one after the other, taking off in the Meskendere Valley in Göreme. Large-size prints helped observers view the details of human expressions.

AA

Through the exhibition, the Turkish Red Crescent aimed to emphasize kindness and solidarity on the occasion of Red Crescent Week, displaying seven different faces from seven different geographies of the world.

AA

The number seven appears as a nod to the Turkish Red Crescent's seven principles to keep human dignity alive.

AA

Cappadocia, as a home to different civilizations blended with tolerance throughout history, was an iconic place for the exhibition to be displayed.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.