Roles are changing in the global telecommunications market. The dream of new generation telecom companies is to buy independent supplier brands when investing in infrastructure to assure efficient and value-added services when selling.

Netsia, the Silicon Valley affiliate of Türk Telekom’s subsidiary Argela, is developing technology that enables decision-making independent of brands when investing by providing value-added service sales through a data center.

After all, the new generation telecom operators are moving their businesses from centrals to data centers. They are avoiding spending more than necessary to achieve this transformation, seeking to sell services efficiently at added value.

Independent investment

At this point, Netsia’s solution has proven important. The biggest cost telecom operators can expect in the coming years will be from setting up 5G infrastructure and fiber optic cables. Not being dependent on a brand while making this investment offers an advantage to the next generation telecom operator. The operating system, RIC, allows the entire 5G infrastructure to be dismantled and marketed to suit customer priorities.

Moreover, it eliminates dependence on supplier brands in the fiber infrastructure, which is another important cost item. Therefore, telecom operators are starting to earn an income instead of remotely watching the data that is being consumed. The quality of service and value-added services are increasing.

Experience and long-term investment

Argela CEO Bülent Kaytaz and his team's visionary point of view is as important as long-term investments in the emergence of companies like Netsia.

The CEO spotted the software transformation in the global telecom market many years ago. He played an important role in directing human resources and technology investment toward this area.

Telecom operators that remain passive in the transformation of the multibillion-dollar telecom market will have difficulties keeping up and could even fade away eventually.

Companies that find it difficult to shift their business from the centrals to data centers will probably bow out from the scene.

Argela, which was founded by Kaytaz, is also a partner of Ulak, which was established for the domestic 5G infrastructure. It provides a company from Turkey patents and cooperation capabilities that will allow it to have a say in the 5G infrastructure.

Efficient, independent and fast

Netsia’s two different solutions allow the next generation of telecom operators to make independent supply selections when investing in infrastructure, and to be efficient and fast when providing services. This situation directly affects the profitability of operators.

Northern European technology suppliers such as Nokia and Ericsson have started overcoming their dependence on fiber infrastructure to offer support to telecom operators in danger of falling victim to supply monopolies, such as Huawei and ZTE.