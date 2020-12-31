As the majority spent more time in front of the screen with the #Evdekal (#Stayathome) hashtag, giving up sports and walking, the numbers on the scale consequently increased.

The HONOR smart scale, which I tried out recently, enables us to measure not only what we burn but also the effect of what we eat.

You need to install the Huawei Health app on your smartphone to use the smart scale. It stands out with its comfortable and stylish design, in addition to making 14 different body measurements and saving data for up to 50 different users, allowing you to archive your measurements and show the changes in your body over time.

In addition to weight, the HONOR 2 scale also offers a number of other measures, including body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, heart rhythm, visceral fat rate, skeletal muscle mass, fat-free mass, basal metabolic rate, body water, bone mineral content and protein.

Thus, you realize the results of your physical activities and eating habits. Developed by HONOR, a smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group, HONOR Scale 2 supports offline measurements and is able to store up to 200 data records.

It features a meticulous anti-interference weighing chip to detect even the slightest changes in weight. It also displays weight in both kilograms and pounds with hassle-free switching.

By providing thorough yet easily referenceable reports, it offers users intuitive graphs and detailed analysis.

The smart scale recognizes users according to historical measurement data and can add body values such as weight, water ratio, protein or muscle mass to the profile of a particular person by matching the measurement with the right user. Thus, all family members can easily follow their personal data.

