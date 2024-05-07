Over the last two-plus decades, the number of Türkiye-based artificial intelligence firms skyrocketed from only five in 2000 to 1,195 in 2024, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Tuesday.

The figure also jumped from 1,012 in 2023, according to a report from ITO Strategic Research Center.

The Top 10 sectors employing AI solutions were information technology, software development, media, education, health care, business consulting, industrial automation, financial services, research and biotechnology, the report added.

It noted that as of 2022, there were 3.9 million installed industrial robots in the world, based on data from the 20 countries with the largest number of robot stocks. China tops the list with the most extensive stock of industrial robots in the world, with 1.5 million, according to the data.

The number of industrial robot stocks is expected to rise to 5.2 million in 2025, with an average annual increase of 10%.

As for Türkiye’s part, it currently ranks 18th worldwide with 22,735 robots in its stocks.

A woman is checking on an AI application by AppFab, an innovative technology company based in Ankara, which developed Gipi.ai, an artificial intelligence friend to alleviate the feelings of loneliness and inadequacy that occur in people due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) caused by social media and popular applications, Türkiye, May 5, 2024. (AA Photo)

ITO President Şekib Avdagiç, whose evaluations on the subject were included in the statement, emphasized that the manpower trained in artificial intelligence applications and robotics should be kept in Türkiye by opening more comprehensive and effective departments in universities.

Robots are seen as replacements to humans for tasks requiring more manual and routine work or physical strength, which is why occupational groups that are likely to be affected by AI face the risk of automation.