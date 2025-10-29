Nvidia was within striking distance of becoming the first company to cross the $5 trillion in market value on Wednesday, after an unwavering rally that has propelled the chip designer to the very top of the artificial intelligence boom.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company rose 3.6% in premarket trade after a string of recent announcements reinforced its lead in the AI race.

CEO Jensen Huang unveiled $500 billion in AI chip orders on Tuesday and said he plans to build seven supercomputers for the U.S. government.

Moreover, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to discuss Nvidia's Blackwell chip with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, reflecting the company's growing clout in an escalating U.S.-China tech rivalry.

Nvidia's $5 trillion valuation, coming just over three months after it crossed $4 trillion, would complete the company's transformation from a niche graphics-chip designer into the backbone of the global AI industry, helping it outpace rivals and turning Huang into a Silicon Valley icon.

That valuation would also surpass the entire cryptocurrency market and equal roughly half the value of the pan-European Stoxx 600 index.

Nvidia's shares have jumped nearly twelvefold since OpenAI's ChatGPT launched nearly three years ago, massively outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index's 69% gains over the same period.

"In the long run, we expect tech titans to strive to find second-sources or in-house solutions to diversify away from Nvidia in AI, but these efforts will, at best, only chip away at, but not supplant, Nvidia's AI dominance," said Brian Colello, senior equity analyst at Morningstar.

At current prices, CEO Huang's stake in Nvidia would be worth about $177.4 billion, according to regulatory filings and Reuters calculations, making him the world's eighth-richest person, per Forbes.

Born in Taiwan and raised in the U.S. from age 9, Huang has led Nvidia since founding it in 1993. Under his leadership, the company's H100 and Blackwell processors have become the engines behind large-language models powering tools like ChatGPT and Elon Musk's xAI.

While Nvidia remains the clear front runner in the AI race, peers such as Apple and Microsoft have also crossed $4 trillion in market value in recent months.

Analysts say the rally reflects investor confidence in unrelenting AI spending, though some warn valuations may be running hot.

The companies' heavy weightings in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gives them broad influence over global markets.

Nvidia is due to report quarterly results on Nov. 19.

Geopolitical bargaining chip

The company's dominance has drawn global regulatory scrutiny, with U.S. export curbs on advanced chips making it a key pawn in Washington's strategy to limit China's access to AI technology.

"Nvidia clearly brought their story to D.C. to both educate and gain favor with the U.S. government," said Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research. "They managed to hit most of the hottest and most influential topics in tech."

The developer conference on Tuesday also served as a platform for Huang to walk a geopolitical tightrope.

He praised Trump's "America First" policies for accelerating domestic tech investment, while warning that excluding China from Nvidia's ecosystem could limit U.S. access to half of the world's AI developers.

Rivals, including Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and several well-funded startups are seeking to challenge Nvidia's dominance in high-end AI chips, but it remains the industry's top choice.