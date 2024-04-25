Science and technology ministers from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlighted the need for governments to develop coordinated approaches to harness the opportunities of new and emerging technologies while better managing future risks.

A press release issued on the OECD's website following a two-day ministerial meeting held in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday said that representatives from over 50 countries "agreed on the need for policies to foster the development of and adaptation to technologies such as neurotechnology, synthetic biology and quantum technology."

"In their final declaration, ministers called for transformative Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policies to accelerate sustainability transitions and embedding shared values in international cooperation and technology governance," the release said.

"The OECD has helped shape digital policy agendas for decades through evidence-based recommendations and extensive multilateral and multi-stakeholder cooperation," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

"Ministers have reaffirmed the key role for the OECD in supporting policymakers with evidence-based analysis to design and implement transformative policies, reinforcing shared values in international governance, and promoting diversity and accessibility for careers in research and innovation," Cormann added.

Ministers also called on the OECD to develop tools for monitoring education and training to promote talent, inclusivity, mobility and careers in research and innovation. This includes launching a new observatory on research and innovation careers.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır also joined the OECD meeting, sharing the video of the message delivered to his counterparts on his social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

In his address, he highlighted the importance of STI, highlighting that it is a "substantial cross-cutting enabler that fosters prosperity for countries and ensures parameters for the overall and collective well-being of the global community."

"In today's swiftly evolving technological landscape, it is crucial to address the issue of concentrated technological power held by specific nations and corporations. Concentration undermines the democratic principle of equal opportunity, impeding innovation and negatively affecting creativity," Kacır said.

"As global and national stakeholders, we need to remain vigilant in removing barriers to accessing knowledge and technology, fostering an environment of openness and cooperation."