ChatGPT maker OpenAI Wednesday announced it reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, capping a marathon discussion about the future of the startup at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

In addition to Altman's return, the company agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him. Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will join Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI said.

"I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI," Sam Altman said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

OpenAI on Monday named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as interim CEO, while outgoing chief Altman moved to backer Microsoft.