Stanford University recognized the top 2% of scientists in the world based on comprehensive data from Elsevier's Scopus. This year, associate professor A.F.M. Shahen Shah of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department at the Yıldız Technical University (YTU) in Istanbul secured his spot on the prestigious list.

Shah has been recognized for his work in “networking and telecommunications” and “artificial intelligence."

Elsevier created and employs a publicly available database of top-cited scientists that provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score). Separate data is generated for the career-long and single recent year impacts of academics.

Metrics with and without self-citations and the ratio of citations to citing papers are given. According to the standard Science-Metrix classification, scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

Field and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least five papers. Career-long data is updated to the end of 2022 and single recent year data pertaining to citations received during the calendar year 2022. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a 2% or above percentile rank in the subfield.

This version (6) is based on the Oct. 1, 2023, snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of the citation year 2022. This work uses Scopus data provided by Elsevier through ICSR Lab. Calculations were performed using all Scopus author profiles as of Oct. 1, 2023.

Shah, who obtained his doctoral degree from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at YTU in 2020 and continues work at the institution, had earlier won a gold medal for his Ph.D. work at the 32nd International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition (ITEX 2021) held in Kuala Lumpur between Dec. 13-14, 2021.

He has recently won the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) 3501 fund supporting his project entitled “Designing Cluster-based Cooperative Massive MIMO enabled Hybrid MAC Protocol for Reliable and Efficient UAVs Communication in 5G and Beyond, through Artificial Intelligence.”

This project focuses on designing a cluster-based cooperative massive MIMO-enabled hybrid MAC protocol for reliable and efficient UAV communication in 5G and beyond through AI. The system could provide disaster relief, such as an emergency communications system to aid rescue operations during an earthquake.

In Türkiye, powerful 7.7, and 7.6 magnitude twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş occurred on Feb. 6, 2023, causing massive destruction across 10 southeastern provinces.

After natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods, a lot of time is spent rearranging the network in case of a multifaceted problem that may occur in communication systems and the most important need is to save people’s lives.

In such a situation, it is critically important to act immediately with quick and effective search-and-rescue activities. On the other hand, the lack of awareness and communication will vitiate these activities. The fact that almost 30% of the base stations in the 10 provinces were completely disabled in the first place, widespread power cuts and fiber lines in the region caused phone and internet connection interruptions for days.

Shah is working on providing support and assistance during such disasters. Shah's areas of expertise and research include wireless communication, AI, 6G, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). He has also been a senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) since 2019.