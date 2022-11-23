Large-scale protests broke out at Foxconn's iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, central China, images circulating on Weibo and Twitter on Wednesday showed.

Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media.

Shared videos showed hundreds of workers at the factory in the city of Zhengzhou marching on a road in daylight, with some being confronted by a row of people in hazmat suits and riot police. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back.

Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations. The Weibo hashtag "Foxconn Riots" appeared to be censored by Wednesday noon, while some text posts referencing large-scale protests at the Foxconn factory remained live.

Foxconn, Apple's principal subcontractor, saw a surge in COVID-19 cases at its Zhengzhou site in recent months, leading the company to shutter the vast complex in a bid to keep the virus in check. The factory operator said earlier this month it was using "closed-loop management," which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

Panicking workers now fled the site collectively on foot in the wake of allegations of poor conditions at the facility, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

Apple Inc. warned earlier that deliveries of its new iPhone 14 model would be delayed due to anti-disease controls imposed on the Zhengzhou factory. The city government suspended access to an industrial zone that surrounds the factory, which Foxconn has said employs 200,000 people.

The company did not immediately respond to media outlets’ requests for comment on the unrest.