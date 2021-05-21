Türk Telekom, the first Turkish operator in the 5G consortium supported within the scope of the European Union Research and Innovation program Horizon 2020, has successfully completed the industrial 5G project.

Türk Telekom Technology Deputy General Manager Yusuf Kıraç commented on the international Clear5G project that the company and its subsidiary Argela collaborated on that allows ultra-reliable 5G machine type communications for the factories of the future. Kıraç underlined that Türk Telekom facilitating the digitalization of factories through the global project is valuable for both the company and the country.

Building Turkey's digital future, Türk Telekom has demonstrated that within the scope of the project, lower latency data transmission, ultra-high reliability and accessibility can be achieved in factories with 5G. The project allows for machines of varying standards to easily communicate with each other using the Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

Contribution to digitalization

Kıraç further noted that “by proving that the capabilities of 5G technology can be adapted to the production area with the international Clear5G project, we made a significant contribution to the digitalization process of factories with 5G and beyond technologies."

"By participating in international research and development (R&D) programs such as Horizon 2020 and Eureka, we will continue to create value on a global scale with our R&D and innovation studies in the field of next-generation telecommunications technologies, and we will continue to crown the new ideas and products we have developed in 5G technologies with international patents," he explained.

A total of 11 companies from France, Greece and Taiwan took part in the project, as well as world giants like Adlink and the University of Surrey and Toshiba from the U.K. Türk Telekom became the first Turkish operator to have a project accepted in the international consortium within the scope of the Horizon 2020 program on 5G and further research. With this study, Türk Telekom helped implement the Industry 4.0 vision more quickly and effectively while helping determine network requirements, management systems and the architecture required to fully realize the industrial potential of 5G applications in factories.

The project was realized with grant support allocated within the scope of Horizon 2020, the European Commission's civil research and innovation program with the largest budget in the international arena.

Smarter factories with 5G

In the factories of the future, machines in production systems operating and managed in connection with the Industrial 5G network become more easily controllable, more flexible, safe and capable. These advantages 5G offers will enable factories to improve their operations, take advantage of new opportunities, perceive risks and have a wider ecosystem to enrich their product range in the coming years. For all these reasons, industrial mobile solutions are attracting a lot of attention in the manufacturing industry and many other sectors, especially in the factories of the future.