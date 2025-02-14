Amid growing divergence on artificial intelligence governance, the United States and the United Kingdom this week refused to sign a final statement of a French-hosted AI summit that called for inclusive, open, ethical and safe use of new technology.

The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris emphasized security, competition, and ethical values, while the tensions mainly revolved around AI governance, security, ethical standards, and global cooperation.

The refusal of the U.S. and the U.K. to sign the multinational declaration indicates that these countries adopt a more national security and competition-focused approach to AI development and usage.

In contrast, China's participation as a signatory suggests a different stance on global cooperation and standards in the AI field.

These tensions could lead to divergent global policies on AI technologies in areas such as trade, defense, data privacy, and ethics.

The United States, when it comes to AI and data-driven businesses, does not hesitate to impose sanctions on Chinese companies like Huawei and TikTok. However, it accuses the European Union and other countries attempting to regulate AI of stifling innovation.

U.S.'s chip and software stick

As polarizations increase, the United States has not hesitated to flex its muscles with its semiconductor technology, AI platforms, and ecosystem creation power.

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance warned against the over-regulation of AI, stating that the U.S. would lead in AI development thanks to its control over chips, software, and regulations.

The United Kingdom and the United States refused to sign the declaration for open and ethical AI due to disagreements over national security concerns and governance.

The AI summit highlighted the growing chasm between different approaches to AI governance. While the U.S. and the U.K., which previously adopted a security-focused approach, did not join the summit's commitments, China's inclusion as a signatory indicates that AI is becoming a major issue with the potential to rapidly shift power balances and alliances in global politics.

Polarizations increase

The polarizations following the summit deepen in areas such as AI governance, security, ethics, data privacy, and global leadership. These create new alliances and competition areas among countries while shaping the global use of AI technologies.

The U.S.-China rivalry and the EU's regulatory approach have turned AI into a global power struggle. This process is likely to profoundly affect both technological advancements and international relations.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei described the summit as a "missed opportunity," expressing concerns about the accelerated development of AI and associated security risks.

Supply chain threat

The tensions and polarizations surrounding AI could negatively impact consumers' lives and strike hard at trade. One of the areas where new sanctions could be most effective is the supply chain.

The technological competition between the U.S. and China could affect the global supply chains of AI-based products (smartphones, cars, home appliances, etc.). End consumers might encounter different AI standards and features in the products they purchase.

The ways AI systems collect and use data may vary between countries, raising concerns about how consumers' personal data is protected and utilized. Countries may have different approaches to the ethical use and oversight of AI technologies, affecting consumer preferences, especially in high-risk areas such as autonomous vehicles.

$112 billion AI investment

At the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron announced investment pledges to bolster France's artificial intelligence sector totalling 109 billion euros ($112 billion) over the coming years.

A significant portion would be spent on human resources, startup and entrepreneurship support, education, and infrastructure.

Also addressing the event, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said European Union would mobilize a total of 200 billion euros ($206.38 billion) for AI investment in Europe.

That is seen as part of Europe’s ambition to become a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Macron's announcement includes open-source models, ethical standards, and digital infrastructure investments as its core elements. The investment is considered a crucial step for enhancing Europe's technological independence and leading the global AI competition.

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the $500 billion Stargate project last month, European countries are not standing idle.

Pressure to choose sides

A global leadership struggle is ongoing between the U.S. and China in the field of AI. To maintain its leadership in the new technology, the U.S. is imposing sanctions and restrictions on China, while Beijing is striving to gain an advantage in this competition by developing its AI ecosystem.

The EU is trying to balance the influence of both the United States and China by developing its AI strategy. Additionally, it aims to have a say in global competition by supporting local AI companies.

The U.S., the EU, and other democratic countries focus on the ethical use, transparency, and responsibility of AI technologies. The impacts of AI on employment, bias, and human rights are particularly being discussed. These countries adopt a less restrictive approach to the ethical use of AI technologies.

The EU prioritizes data privacy with regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), imposing strict rules on how AI systems use personal data. China, on the other hand, operates with fewer restrictions in data collection and usage while developing AI.

This creates a conflict area with the West. China uses AI for social control and surveillance purposes, creating a significant ethical conflict with Western countries. The United States strengthens its cooperation with NATO countries, such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, in the field of AI. These alliances aim to limit China's influence in AI. On the other hand, China seeks to increase its global influence by cooperating with countries like Russia, Iran and others.

Companies compete for leadership in carbon transparency project

One of Türkiye's leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom continues to place sustainability principles at the core of its business strategies to leave a more livable world for future generations.

It is making significant efforts in combating the climate crisis and energy efficiency with its technology approach that improves the future.

Continuously developing its efforts to minimize environmental impacts using innovative technologies, Türk Telekom has now been included in the global A List of the Climate Change Program of the world's largest environmental reporting platform, the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The A grade received from CDP not only confirms Türk Telekom's strong environmental performance and the effectiveness of its carbon management strategies but also highlights its leadership in sustainability.

Technology approach that improves future

Kaan Aktan, deputy general manager in charge of finance at Türk Telekom, said the company is integrating sustainability principles into all its business processes with its technology approach that improves the future.

"Through our projects in digitalization, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and innovation, we fulfill our environmental responsibilities while achieving significant economic and environmental gains," Aktan noted.

"Reaching the 'A' Leadership level in the CDP scoring methodology by rising four levels in the last two years is a key indicator of our determination to implement our climate action plans," he added.

"While we take pride in being included in the A List, we are aware that many new tasks await us on our sustainability journey. We aim to reduce our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to the 2020 baseline and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with the goals of Türkiye and the GSMA (GSM Association)."

Climate change program

Türk Telekom, the pioneer of Turkey's digital transformation, continues its business development activities with environmental sustainability principles.

Initially reporting to CDP in 2011, it achieved the highest level of A score in the Climate Change Program through its efforts to minimize environmental impacts using innovative technologies and sustainability activities in 2024.

In addition to its investments in solar power plants and electric vehicle charging network services, Aktan said Türk Telekom is lowering greenhouse gas emissions by offering innovative solutions in smart urbanism, electricity consumption, and irrigation through artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

"We continue to integrate the latest environmentally friendly systems into our data centers while progressing with the installation of new generation green network technologies that reduce carbon emissions in our mobile base stations," he noted.

"By pioneering new applications in environmental sensitivity and social contribution for a greener future, we reduce our risks, focus on green opportunities, and increase our financial resilience. Together with all our stakeholders, we will continue to build a more livable future through the power of technology and innovation."