Advancements in technology and innovations in artificial intelligence are rapidly integrating robots into our everyday lives. As of 2024, these machines designed for domestic use, such as housekeeping and elderly or patient care, have become increasingly common.

The home robotics market is estimated to have reached a value of $20 billion as of the end of last year. Robotic vacuum cleaners, home automation devices and patient care support robots are estimated to make up 60% of the market.

Major technology corporations and innovative startups are making significant strides in developing these technologies. Recent years have also witnessed notable progress in humanoid robots that can assist with household tasks.

In the coming years, governments are expected to implement robot care support programs to aid aging populations by subsidizing costs for care robots.

Projected developments

By 2030, independent domestic robots capable of handling household chores such as dishwashing, laundry and cleaning will likely become mainstream. Customizable care machines will provide assistance to the elderly and individuals with chronic illnesses, while robots in warehouses, factories and construction sites are expected to take over strenuous and hazardous tasks.

A robot controlled by a remote puts bread in a toaster during the Global Developer Conference, organized by the Shanghai AI Industry Association, Shanghai, China, Feb. 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The costs of today's humanoid robots, such as Spot or Helix, are predicted to drop by 50%. Meanwhile, enhanced AI models are expected to further improve robots' independent learning and decision-making capabilities.

By 2030, the population of humanoid robots could reach 40,000, potentially replacing up to 20 million production jobs globally. The global robotics industry is anticipated to surpass $90 billion by 2030.

Opportunities, ethical challenges

As home robots become increasingly widespread, issues such as privacy, data security and workforce displacement are expected to emerge as major points of discussion.

Ethical considerations, particularly in sensitive areas like patient care, remain a focus of ongoing debates. Home robots are projected to play a pivotal role in enhancing quality of life by 2030.

A staff member cleans the floor next to robots during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum, Almaty, Kazakhstan, Jan. 31, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Both leading tech companies and startups continue investing in making robots more affordable and functional. However, questions about how these technologies will fit into society, the role of ethical regulations and ensuring user safety are likely to shape public discourse in the years ahead.

Market breakdown

About 75% of home robots today focus on cleaning and security. Below is the market breakdown:

Cleaning robots (vacuum, window cleaning): 45%

Security and surveillance robots: 30%

Patient and elderly care robots: 15%

Cooking and miscellaneous robots: 10%

Key projections by 2030

Increased home use: By 2030, robots for home use are estimated to be present in one out of every three households. With an aging population, demand for patient and elderly care robots is expected to rise significantly.

Advanced AI and autonomy: The machines are predicted to gain autonomous movement capabilities using more advanced artificial intelligence models. This will allow them to perform daily tasks more efficiently without human intervention.

Reduced costs: The average price of a home robot, which ranged between $2,000 and $5,000 in 2024, is expected to drop to $500 and $1,500 by 2030.

Increased use in care: In 2030, about 25% of elderly individuals living alone may benefit from robot-assisted care services. The monthly cost of these types of robots is expected to be between $500 and $1,000.

Major startups, tech companies

1X Technologies: Specializing in humanoid robots for household tasks.

Apptronik: Focusing on logistics and domestic use robots.

Tesla Optimus: Industrial and home-use robot solutions.

Meta Robotics: Developing robots for intelligent household applications.

Service type Robot model Monthly rental cost Purchase cost Basic support (e.g., reminders, companionship) ElliQ $800-$1,200 $6,000-$8,000 Mobility assistance (e.g., walking aid, fall detection) Temi $1,500-$2,000 $12,000-$15,000 Medical support (e.g., heart rate, blood pressure monitoring) Care-O-bot $2,500-$3,000 $20,000-$25,000 Multi-functionality (e.g., cleaning + care) Helix $3,000-$4,000 $30,000-$40,000

Robots in Türkiye

In Türkiye, robots are primarily utilized in stores and restaurants for welcoming customers.

Local companies like AKINROBOTICS specialize in manufacturing, selling and renting humanoid and social robots tailored to various needs.

Another firm, Yerli Robot, offers rental and sales services of AI-supported social robots. These robots are adaptable for promotions and events, and they also have features that can be adapted for care services.

Vestel Ventures invests in EV charging firm Splitvolt to enter US market

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has invested in Splitvolt, a U.S.-based company that develops innovative solutions to make electric vehicle charging more accessible and streamlined.

The strategic investment marks Vestel's continuing focus on the rapidly growing mobility sector. With this investment, Vestel Ventures has joined the ranks of investors in Splitvolt, a company known in the U.S. for its energy efficiency and EV charging solutions.

Burak Aydın, head of technology and business development at Zorlu Holding, the parent company of Vestel, emphasized how digitization, AI and innovation are driving transformation globally, stressing that their group is leading this change under the guidance of the "Smart Life 2030" strategy.

Aydın further mentioned that Vestel Ventures has been investing in startups for many years. "Within this framework, we continue to make strategic investments in international partnerships and growth areas. Most recently, we invested in U.S.-based Splitvolt to enhance Vestel's strength in the EV ecosystem and mobility sector," he said.

Burak Aydın, head of technology and business development at Zorlu Holding. (Courtesy of Vestel Ventures)

"With this investment, we aim to expand Splitvolt's sales volume and reach even further."

Targeting U.S. market

Ender Yüksel, general manager of Vestel Mobility, highlighted that the new investment will further strengthen the company's presence in the EV sector.

"This investment paves the way for Vestel Mobility to enter American households in the near future. Our partnership with Splitvolt will enable us to introduce Vestel Mobility products to the U.S. market more quickly and effectively."

Daniel Liddle, founder and CEO of Splitvolt Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the strategic partnership.

"At Splitvolt, we are thrilled to establish this strategic business and investment partnership with Vestel Mobility and Vestel Ventures. Throughout our collaboration, I have been deeply impressed by Vestel's vision, determination and leadership," said Liddle.

"Vestel's proven success as a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise across Europe and beyond is evident. This bilateral partnership offers both companies opportunities for technological synergy and entry into new markets."

EV charging made simple

Splitvolt is widely used across the U.S. and North America by tens of thousands of customers. The company develops technologies centered on affordable pricing and simplified access to Level 2/240-volt power for EV charging, along with an ever-expanding product range.

One of Splitvolt's standout innovations is the Smart Splitter Switch. This intelligent device allows EV owners to save money by avoiding the need for costly and complex new circuit installations.

The device safely and automatically shares an existing 240-volt dryer circuit with a Level 2 EV charger. By eliminating the need for new installations, the Smart Splitter Switch can be set up in just a minute, saving both thousands of dollars and time.

Türk Telekom partners with famous comedian in new customer experience ad

Telecommunication companies often rely on retail channels, where they interact most directly with customers, to deliver their services through immersive customer experience scenarios.

Known for its pioneering role in technology and digitalization, Türk Telekom is bringing customer experience stories to life in its stores. The leading telecommunications and technology company has enlisted famous comedian Tolga Çevik as a store employee to showcase its services and products in an engaging way.

Türk Telekom has thus brought its strong retail ecosystem, spanning all 81 provinces of Türkiye, along with the exceptional service and customer-centric approach of its employees, to its latest commercial featuring Çevik.

In the commercial, Çevik portrays a store employee, humorously illustrating Türk Telekom's employees' technological expertise, friendly demeanor and solution-oriented service approach.

A poster for Türk Telekom's new advertisement featuring famous comedian Tolga Çevik. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

With its "human-centered" philosophy, the company continues to enhance customer satisfaction by leveraging the superior service understanding and solution-driven approach of its store employees.

Türk Telekom's stores have become the stage for a new commercial echoing Çevik's famous "Arkadaşım Hoşgeldin" ("Welcome My Friend") standup series, emphasizing the company's ability to quickly and effectively address the needs and demands of its customers.

In the advertisement, Çevik and his off-screen "director" visit a Türk Telekom store, humorously depicting the character's journey to becoming a store employee. The ad highlights Türk Telekom store employees' technological skills, friendliness and solution-oriented approach, tying it all back to the company's motto, "Değerli Hissettirir" ("It Makes You Feel Valued").

The entertaining performance by Çevik offers viewers a delightful experience while reinforcing Türk Telekom's commitment to excellent customer service.