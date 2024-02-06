As some companies such as Snap, which runs the youth-focused instant messaging Snapchat platform, continue to announce fresh job cuts reflecting economic uncertainties within Big Tech and media firms, it seems that the round of layoffs seen last year could persist.
With dozens of layoffs across the tech and media sector in the first month of a new year, here are some that stood out:
Jan. 18 – The Buy with Prime unit laying off less than 5% of its employees.
Jan. 11 – Audiobook and podcast division Audible laying off 5% of its workforce, according to a memo from the head of the division.
Jan. 10 – Amazon set to lay off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations, extending job cuts into 2024.
Jan. 9 – Streaming unit Twitch to cut 35% of its staff, or about 500 workers, as reported by Bloomberg News.
Jan. 22 – X Lab, Alphabet's division for developing new technology, laying off dozens of workers and turning to outside investors for funding.
Jan. 16 – Google, part of Alphabet, laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team.
Jan. 11 – Google laying off hundreds of people across teams, including the hardware team responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, and the majority of those in the augmented reality team.
Jan. 30 – Comcast-owned British media group Sky plans to cut about 1,000 jobs across its businesses this year, a source familiar with the development told Reuters, as it transitions to internet-based services from traditional satellite ones.
Feb. 5 – Snap plans to cut around 528 jobs or 10% of its global workforce.
Jan. 26 – Salesforce laying off about 700 employees, roughly 1% of its global workforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Jan. 25 – Microsoft set to lay off 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.
Jan. 25 – Paramount Global plans an unspecified number of layoffs, and aims to become a leaner organization.
Jan. 25 – Business Insider plans to lay off around 8% of its staff, according to CEO Barbara Peng.
Jan. 24 – IBM plans to lay off some employees in 2024, but will hire more for AI-centered roles, making it likely it will end the year with its headcount unchanged.
Jan. 24 – Autonomous vehicle technology company Aurora Innovation said it had cut 3% of its workforce as part of a reorganization exercise.
Jan. 23 – eBay plans to cut about 1,000 roles or around 9% of its current workforce.
Jan. 23 – The Los Angeles Times plans to lay off 94 journalists who are members of the newspaper's union.
Jan. 11 – Pixar Animation Studios, part of Walt Disney, set to cut jobs after completing production on some shows and having more staff than needed.
Jan. 8 – Video game software provider Unity Software plans to lay off approximately 25% of its workforce, to cut around 1,800 jobs.