Russia blocked access to Instagram and filed a criminal case against its owner Meta on Friday.

The Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor made the announcement in a statement, saying Instagram had been used to spread calls for violence against Russian citizens and soldiers amid the war in Ukraine.

The state prosecutor's office had earlier ordered Roskomnadzor to restrict access to Instagram – and also announced the deletion of its own Instagram account.

A spokesperson for United States parent company Meta – which owns Instagram, Facebook and messaging service WhatsApp – said the phrase "Death to Russian invaders" was permissible sparking widespread outrage in Moscow.

Moscow's internationally condemned invasion of its neighbor has provoked unprecedented sanctions from Western governments and businesses, but also a surge of online anger and debates over social media's role in the war.

Meta's statement on the eased policy followed a Reuters report that said the change applied to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine, citing the firm's emails to its content moderators.

The company has not replied to a request seeking confirmation of the policy's geographic boundaries, but noted it does not "allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."

Meta's relaxing of its rules met immediately with controversy and the United Nations voiced alarm, warning it could spark "hate speech" against Russians.

U.N. rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said that the policy lacked clarity, which "could certainly contribute to hate speech directed at Russians in general."

Meta, which boasts billions of users globally across its apps, has previously struggled with what it would allow people to post in moments of upheaval.

In July 2021, the firm temporarily allowed posts calling for "death to Khamenei," referring to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during protests that rocked the country.

Opening Pandora's box?

Tech platforms have had to navigate a slew of thorny issues related to the war in Ukraine, such as when U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised interview and on Twitter.

"The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," said Graham's tweet from March 3, which Twitter has not taken down.

Meta's decision drew sharply contrasting views.

"The policy regards calls for violence against Russian soldiers," said Emerson Brooking, a disinformation expert at the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab.

"A call for violence here, by the way, is also a call for resistance because Ukrainians resist a violent invasion," he added.

But some expressed deep concerns, like Lehigh University professor Jeremy Littau who tweeted: "'We don't allow hate speech except against certain people from a certain country' is one hell of a can of worms."

Facebook and other U.S. tech giants have moved to penalize Russia for the attack on Ukraine and Moscow has also taken steps to block access to the leading social media network as well as Twitter.

Russia thus joined the very small club of countries barring the largest social network in the world, along with China and North Korea.

Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last month, Russian authorities have also stepped up pressure against independent media, though press freedoms in the country were already rapidly waning.

Moscow blocked Facebook and restricted Twitter the same day last week that it backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military.

In this context, Facebook had played a key information distribution role in Russia, even as it endures withering criticism in the West over matters ranging from political division to teenagers' mental health.

The war is running parallel with a period of an unprecedented crackdown on the Russian opposition, which has included protest leaders being assassinated, jailed, or forced out of the country.

Big U.S. tech firms like Apple and Microsoft have announced they are halting the sale of their products in Russia, while other companies have made public their "pauses" of certain business activities or ties.