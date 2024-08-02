On Google, search for ferry schedules, locksmiths or technical services. The result is often disappointing. Manipulated answers and advertisements are far from what the user is looking for. Generative artificial intelligence is changing this mediocre system.

Media organizations have long been dependent on Google's closed algorithm. For years, the reliability of content wasn’t as valuable as "tricking" the search engine. Google headlines were crafted. Thanks to generative AI, users can ask for what they want without losing context.

OpenAI makes media deals

The entire media landscape is changing. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and other generative AI initiatives find meaningful content and train AI through media. In addition to ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Amazon Claude and Google Gemini are waiting in line. These giants, which provide cloud credits to all generative AI models, must be followed similarly. But they also need to make deals.

While media companies present their content differently, they will have the chance to work more efficiently and quickly with AI. However, until agreements are reached, lawsuits seem inevitable. The New York Times' lawsuit against OpenAI fired the signal flare, which was followed by various copyright lawsuits against AI companies.

The U.S. generative AI giant OpenAI is expanding its dominance in European media by partnering with publications like El Pais, Cinco Dias, El Huffpost, Le Monde and Prisa Media. OpenAI will use the content of these publications to train its AI models.

In a blog post, OpenAI said that in the coming months, ChatGPT users can access summaries of news content from publishers and links to original articles. Last year, OpenAI also partnered with German multinational Axel Springer and The Associated Press (AP).

Wolf in sheep’s clothing deal

In the blog post, OpenAI stated, "Our partnerships highlight our vision of developing advanced AI tools that empower industries like journalism and solve otherwise inaccessible problems."

The new partnerships come as the European Parliament gave final approval to the world's most comprehensive rules for governing AI, including powerful systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can generate human-like text but also spread misinformation. In short, the stringent and transparent regulations prompted OpenAI to approach media companies.

How things will unfold in Türkiye will depend on the stance of regulatory bodies and media companies.

Gaining time with Google Overviews

Google is panicking about losing users, who were previously condemned to contextless search results, to generative AI. Therefore, it is announcing updates and new products one after another with Gemini. Google’s AI Overviews feature brings a significant update to the traditional search experience.

Designed to provide more comprehensive answers to user questions using generative AI, this feature can answer complex questions that require multiple searches or follow-up questions. This feature began rolling out to all U.S. users in May. AI Overviews aim to synthesize information from high-quality sources to offer more detailed and relevant answers.

Will this extend the life of the search engine? We don’t know yet. However, current developments indicate a serious threat is imminent. There are concerns about how this change will affect publishers' web traffic. Some estimates suggest that websites could lose up to 25% of their traffic due to AI-generated responses coming to the forefront.

Overall, while generative AI has the potential to revolutionize the search engine market, the extent of its impact will depend on technological advancements, user adoption, and the regulatory frameworks that emerge in the coming years.

Media's AI dependency

Yes, it’s possible to say that for media companies, search engines are the old king, and generative AI is the new king.

While media content is used to train generative AI companies, media organizations also facilitate their work at many stages, from news production to distribution.

Generative AI can provide personalized content based on users' interests and past behaviors. This increases user engagement and loyalty. AI tools can also assist media companies in functions like data analysis, trend identification and content recommendations, enabling them to work more strategically and efficiently.

Generative AI adds a new dimension to creative processes. Media companies that adopt AI can produce and distribute content faster and more effectively. This gives them an advantage over their competitors.

Blockchain finds wide application in AI

While the concept of decentralization is often associated with blockchain technology, it has found a broad application area with AI, emphasized by Murat Yanıklar, an experienced serial entrepreneur in the startup ecosystem.

Yanıklar explained the irreversible change through blockchain and the startup ecosystem: "Because the privacy of personal or corporate data has become extremely important, there is a necessity for more accurate and meaningful results. With decentralized AI, individuals and institutions will create their tools without being tied to a central authority with large language learning infrastructures."

Currently, he says emerging AI platforms allow the development and use of centralized AI applications within an application development framework.

"However, none of them guarantee that AI algorithms will not alter data sets during this process. For instance, Google continuously changes its search engine algorithms, making everyone perpetually dependent on it. This is not possible with a decentralized platform that uses blockchain," he noted.

Each individual and institution can develop AI tools with their unique data, preventing alterations and manipulation, said Yanıklar.

"This will pave the way for the unicorn entrepreneurs of the new era. Because now, value-added is irreversibly shifting from centralized to decentralized structures. AI is the most crucial enabler of this. New-era entrepreneurs will start with centralized formations and transition them toward decentralized structures, sharing the created value with their communities," he added.

"Entrepreneurs face a rapidly evolving and exciting new world. AI will be the catalyst of this era."

Key to digital transformation lies in cloud technology

Türk Telekom, playing a pivotal role in Türkiye's digital transformation, continues to offer innovative solutions such as cybersecurity and cloud computing to businesses and institutions.

Boasting Türkiye's largest cybersecurity center and expert staff, Türk Telekom provides world-class data security and leads the development and use of domestic products in cloud computing and cybersecurity.

The global cloud computing market is expected to maintain its growth in 2024. The market size of public and corporate cloud services (such as IaaS, PaaS and SaaS) is projected to be around $675 billion.

Cloud computing investments are accelerating with the increasing demand for digital transformation projects, data storage, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. AI investments are also speeding up the transition to cloud technology.

Zeynep Özden, Türk Telekom's deputy general manager in charge of marketing and customer experience, said "Türk Telekom Cloud" helps support the innovation and digital transformation of institutions, increase efficiency, and provide customers with a competitive advantage globally.

"As the operator of Türkiye's largest cybersecurity center, we protect our users against cyberattacks and aim to increase the rate of domestic products with our pioneering efforts and solutions that support the local ecosystem,” said Özden.

Emphasizing that cybersecurity is a national issue, Özden added, "While supporting the digital transformation journeys of our institutions and businesses with the services we offer, we provide cybersecurity services to our users with a 360-degree security perspective and certified cybersecurity engineers who are experts in their fields to ensure the security of data, which has become the most valuable element of the digital world."

Zeynep Özden, Türk Telekom's deputy general manager in charge of marketing and customer experience. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

"We provide solutions that comply with both Turkish and global standards. In the field of cybersecurity, we support firms offering significant solutions, and together with them, we continually enrich our solutions in cybersecurity, which we see as a national responsibility."

Utilized in public, private sectors

Türk Telekom provides end-to-end digital solutions to public institutions and the private sector through a single platform.

With next-generation digital technologies such as data centers, cloud services, and cybersecurity services, "Türk Telekom Cloud" focuses on efficiency, offering turnkey, value-added services to companies and public institutions in Türkiye, providing a competitive advantage on a global scale.

With "Türk Telekom Cloud," institutions and businesses can access numerous services from a single point, including virtual data centers, storage, backup/business continuity solutions and cybersecurity solutions.

Seeing national security as a significant element, Türk Telekom continues its efforts to support the local ecosystem in the field of cybersecurity. Continuously updating its products and services against increasing cyberattacks, Türk Telekom offers corporate security services at Türkiye's largest cybersecurity center.

Domestic product scope

With the vision of "using domestic and national products in critical infrastructures," Türk Telekom continues its investments and efforts to support the local ecosystem, focusing on domesticating critical and high-cost products.

Regarding the cybersecurity services it offers, the company is increasing the rate of domestic products daily. Particularly in the field of cybersecurity, with the strategy of keeping Türkiye's data in Türkiye and expanding the local ecosystem, Türk Telekom both develops domestic and national products and conducts productization activities with local producers.