COVID-19 may be the biggest Google trend in history.

Coronavirus has become a hot search topic as fear and anxiety brought on by the rapid spread of the virus have changed the public's psychology and habits. People’s concerns about the virus have been reflected in their Google search history.

People appeared to search for information about the nature of the virus and how they might be affected. The top questions about coronavirus were related to whether places were open and events were still happening.

Data reporter Christopher Ingraham from The Washington Post said that coronavirus may be the biggest Google trend in history.

According to the data, people around the world showed widespread interest in the health and actions of world leaders. However, top coronavirus-related searches focus on trivialities, like an interest in celebrities and high-profile people who’ve been diagnosed with the virus.

Searches and questions about the virus have risen every hour as a result of the overload of coronavirus-related information. Coronavirus has seen its highest level of search traffic.

According to Google, searches for loneliness showed a sharp rise and hit the highest point in trend history since 2004. Iran ranked first in searching for loneliness, followed by Afghanistan and Italy over the past week.