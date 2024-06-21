Cities and organizations around the globe are reimagining how to manage their most valuable physical assets and spaces using AI. This technology offers powerful new methods to create more sustainable cities, maintain infrastructure and improve public spaces such as roads for residents.

It all begins with the ability to transform data collected from trillions of sensors and other IoT devices into critical business decisions through city data center AI. Imagine a world where, in just ten years, many cities will manage driverless transportation and sanitation vehicles, lighting and the continuity of all municipal services from city data centers.

AI data centers will be the control hubs for city mayors. Will we still need to elect mayors? That remains to be seen.

2 billion eyes

By integrating approximately 2 billion video cameras deployed worldwide with deep learning-supported video analytics, next-generation AI applications are being introduced to provide incredible operational efficiency and security gains across various areas, from city streets to airports.

NVIDIA's Metropolis application helps cameras interpret their footage. In short, the transformative impact of AI is essential in building smart cities and buildings. The combination of NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing and frameworks like NVIDIA Metropolis powers the next-generation visual AI applications. These solutions significantly enhance operational efficiency and security in diverse areas, from city streets and airports to event centers and factory floors.

Critical infrastructure decisions

AI and machine learning are rapidly transforming the data center industry. AI tools and technology are already immensely popular in the United States and this adoption is expected to become more widespread globally.

Think about how global internet access fundamentally changed society (and our critical infrastructure) just a few decades ago. AI is on course to transform almost every sector on a similar scale.

Hyperscalers, developers and investors need to strategically plan for the upcoming digital revolution by considering the main ways AI and machine learning are transforming data centers.

Despite facilities having sufficient production capacity, distribution infrastructures may not be able to deliver the required amount of energy when and where it is needed. Microgrids serve as control centers that allow data center owners and operators to seamlessly transition to different types of energy production, such as renewable energy sources, combined heat and power, fuel cells or on-site generators. In many cases, data center owners can optimize the use of on-site water resources through strategic upfront investments that lead to cost savings in the long run. For instance, collecting rainwater and reusing wastewater are sustainable alternatives for data center operations that do not require potable water to cool servers and other equipment.

Energy and water consumption

Data centers are among the most power-intensive building types, consuming up to 50 times the energy of a typical commercial office building and accounting for approximately 2% of the total power usage in the U.S.

Previously, data center server racks were designed with 5 to 10 KW capacity; now, the industry is trending toward 35 to 100 KW per rack, and entire data center campuses are being developed. These infrastructure modernizations lead to significant increases in power consumption, greater integration of water reuse in cooling systems and higher demand for specialized equipment. Data center owners and operators have a very limited time to respond to power outages. Backup power is critical for resilience, and outages are unacceptable. In the event of any power failure, thermal battery systems and cooling systems are operated through the facilities' uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

Failure risk

As AI becomes more prevalent in today's digital world, data centers also must be upgraded to keep pace. Supporting the increasing accuracy of AI and machine learning requires rapid growth in data computation.

Data centers have always been expected to deliver high computing capabilities, but the current demand is unprecedented. Servers now operate under much higher loads, closer to their maximum design limits than ever before. Operating at such a high capacity level (and potentially failing) creates risks that need to be addressed and necessitates significant upgrades to older systems and facilities.

Running constantly at maximum capacity leads to higher temperatures and voltages; thus, the performance and design basis of cooling and electrical systems must be continuously evaluated and likely increased. High-density racks that require additional power and water integration into the facility must be installed.

Türk Telekom, Schneider Electric join forces in industrial automation

One of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies, Türk Telekom, is entering a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric to focus on sustainability and efficiency through AI and 5G mobile communication.

The collaboration aims to deliver automation and software solutions, as well as energy management technologies, to support the digital transformation of industries.

The agreement comes as the need for mobile broadband extends beyond smart cities to vertical industries. From healthcare to manufacturing and logistics to mobility, AI technology and 5G mobile communication infrastructure offer significant solutions. 5G technology accelerates the transition of many industries to the data economy.

As Türk Telekom and Schneider Electric join forces in the field of industrial automation, their agreement features comprehensive solutions for corporate customers, positioning both companies as strategic partners in digital transformation and sustainability during the 5G preparation process, contributing to Türkiye’s long-term industrial strategies.

Supporting digitalization

Zeynep Özden, deputy general manager in charge of marketing and customer experience at Türk Telekom, said the company she says is leading Türkiye’s digital transformation is taking pioneering steps in environmental and social areas to reflect its technological expertise in all aspects of life for a sustainable future.

“With our strong fiber infrastructure, we are the operator most ready for 5G in Türkiye, continuously enriching our products and services with next-generation technologies for today and the future. We play an active role in the economic growth of our businesses and industries by supporting their digitalization,” said Özden.

“In this context, we believe our strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, covering industrial automation and energy management technologies, is crucial for helping industries achieve their sustainability and efficiency goals."

Leading role in sustainability

Through the partnership, Türk Telekom aims to provide end-to-end solutions to its corporate customers in the fields of industrial automation, energy management, and digital transformation.

Zeynep Özden (L), deputy general manager in charge of marketing and customer experience at Türk Telekom, and Mehmet Sağlam, vice president in charge of the digital energy and secure power business unit at Schneider Electric Türkiye, Central Asia Region. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

Leveraging its leadership and experience in the telecommunications sector, Türk Telekom will expand its efforts to meet the sectoral needs of industries from a single center, working on communication infrastructures beyond 5G. It will offer comprehensive industrial automation solutions, such as predictive maintenance, digital twin, robotic systems, production management systems, building management solutions and energy resource management solutions through 5G-based mobile private network technologies.

Özden said the company places great importance on digitalization in all fields, from commerce to education, healthcare to industry and arts to sports.

“We offer digital solutions in Türkiye and international markets, from cybersecurity, data centers and cloud computing technologies to next-generation smart city projects. We provide end-to-end services for our corporate customers' digital transformation needs and journeys. At the same time, we closely follow international trends in the business world,” she noted.

“We will bring together our strong product portfolio in telecommunications and information technologies with Schneider Electric’s expertise in industrial transformation and sustainability."

Developing innovative solutions

Mehmet Sağlam, vice president in charge of the digital energy and secure power business unit at Schneider Electric Türkiye, Central Asia Region, said technologies such as IoT, automation, and digital twin, which drive transformation in every segment from buildings and data centers to industrial facilities to energy infrastructures, will gain a new dimension with the widespread adoption of 5G connectivity.

“Many new devices, services, and applications will be introduced. As Schneider Electric, with our 186-year-long history and global experience, we see it as our mission to lead this transformation with our IoT-enabled, open architecture and platform EcoStruxure, our strong agnostic software portfolio, and our expert company AVEVA," Sağlam said.

Google launches Gemini mobile app in Türkiye

Gemini, Google’s most capable general AI model to date, has expanded its mobile application to new countries and languages. The Gemini mobile app, which allows users to get assistance on the go, is now available in more regions and languages, including Türkiye and Turkish.

Users can now write, speak or add pictures to the Gemini app on their phones for help with various tasks, from changing a car tire to writing a thank-you note.

Available on all smartphones

To access Gemini on an Android system, download the Gemini app or sign up through Google Assistant. Depending on the Android phone you use, you can access Gemini by swiping the corner, pressing the power button or saying, "Hey, Google."

This feature offers easy access to Gemini and promises an experience that provides direct help on the screen.

The Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Most voice features available in Google Assistant, including setting timers, making calls and setting reminders, can also be used through the Gemini app. Efforts are ongoing to support even more features in the future.

Plan your travels

For iOS users, direct access to Gemini from the Google app will be available in the coming weeks. To enhance your creativity, plan a trip or get help writing social media posts, simply tap the Gemini button and start chatting with Gemini.

Google says it will continue to bring the Gemini app and web experience to more people worldwide. With expanded language support and new countries added, you can access the latest Gemini features at https://gemini.google.com/.