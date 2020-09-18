Along with the COVID-19 outbreak, we began to understand the importance of maintaining production in factories and workplaces, as we saw shortcomings emerge in the supply chain. Before the pandemic, the cost of occupational accidents reached $250 billion (nearly TL 1.9 trillion) a year. This figure surpasses the cost of cancer treatment, which has an annual bill of $213 billion.

Intenseye takes the lead on this point and is making a significant contribution to minimizing occupational accidents with the solution it offers. The goal of the successful startup is to take its claim to the next level with global solutions. Intenseye, founded by Sercan Esen and Serhat Çillidağ in 2018 by specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, emphasizes that it is possible to solve most of the occupational accidents with preventable technology at a reasonable cost.

Cost of accidents is increasing

Image processing technology can be used not only for worker health but also for quality control. Startups such as ProcessEye Studio, which specialize in AI technology, are developing solutions that can be used in many places, from food production to the automotive industry. During the pandemic period, it has become more important to monitor the health of workers and to ensure that production continues without interruption. The cost of worker injuries continues to rise year by year. As prices continue to climb, everyone from the companies that pay compensation to injured workers to the society as a whole has a lot to lose. Intenseye combines AI with computable video analytics, drawing attention as a startup that makes a difference with its new-generation software that protects occupational health and safety in the workplace.

Moreover, the cost of occupational accidents is enormous and affects tens of thousands of people each year, yet very little money is spent protecting health and safety workers. Taking its first steps at ITÜ Çekirdek, Intenseye manages to offer unique and detailed video analysis with deep learning-based AI technology.

Quality control is possible

Tufan Kurtini, the founding partner of Process Eye, which received support from Türk Telekom Pilot and Işbank Workup venture acceleration programs, shared their solution.

“As ProcessEye, our initial motivation was to offer artificial intelligence-based image processing systems to automotive manufacturing companies in the first place, to offer quality control solutions and to increase the sectors we serve,” he said. “However, when the automotive industry, like many other sectors, was seriously affected all over the world, we started to turn our focus to different areas. Considering the agenda, we used our artificial intelligence infrastructure to control the risk of COVID-19 transmission and to develop various applications for different sectors where production is available," he said.

"Thus, with the ProcessEye Studio we have developed, companies can improve their production processes, improve their quality control processes, reduce their production costs and integrate them into their own systems without having any software or coding knowledge," Kurtini explained.

Cameras do not slow down internet speed

Using a plethora of cameras for the Intenseye solution also requires breaking the routine in terms of network management. The impact of wireless IP cameras and wired security cameras on your internet bandwidth is not as much as you might think. Technology is improving all the time, which means IP cameras are becoming more adaptable and therefore have less impact on internet connection speed. For example, H.264 cameras compress the recording to a smaller size. The number of IT managers who view solutions in this regard conservatively is increasing. Moreover, these infrastructure production sites are always the biggest need.

Quality control solutions

As in many parts of the production phase, the solutions of AI-based image processing startups are used for quality control systems that require certain standards of business. ProcessEye Studio, which is among the eighth-term startups of Türk Telekom's startup acceleration program Pilot, offers a SaaS production and quality control solution that enables production companies to develop AI-based image processing systems. With ProcessEye Studio, companies can improve their production processes, improve their quality control processes and integrate them into their own systems without having any software or coding knowledge to reduce production costs.

2 startups tie for best in insurance technologies

Data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) startup Lumnion and risk distribution solution CoSure got the same score among 100 applicants at the InsurTech Demo Day, where insurance technology (insurtech) startups participated, co-winning first place.

Founded by Yıldız Teknopark in 2019 to support startups in the insurance industry, InsurTech Hub held the Online InsurTech Demo Day, the first of the events planned for the insurance industry during September. In the Online InsurTech Demo Day contest sponsored by Quick Sigorta, Lumnion and CoSure took first place together. While the price analysis AI solution B2Metric.AI came in second, third place went to 11 Sight, which provides video assistant service.

AcerPro Chairman Fatih Acer, Yıldız Teknopark Deputy General Manager Isa Turgut Inci, Quick Sigorta General Manager Ahmet Yaşar, Quick Sigorta Deputy General Manager Pınar Güzey, Şirket Ortağım Partner Adem Duman and Mustafa Keçeli from APY Ventures were among the jury of the competition, while 10 insurtech entrepreneurs who passed the preselection in the event introduced their products in five minutes.

“The winners will compete with insurtechs from all over the world at the Digital InsurTech Summit and will be able to introduce themselves to the world,” InsurTech Hub General Manager Emre Kutlu said.

Gearing up for largest summit

Organizing the world's largest insurtech events, InsurTech Connect (ITC) and Digital Insurance Agenda (DIA) will make more than 30 virtual, regional stops around the world, highlighting new developments in local insurance and the latest in insurtech innovation. On the Turkey leg, Rob Galbraith from the United States, Karl Heinz Passler from Germany and many other insurtech leaders will speak at the event. In addition, Cambridge Telematics, one of the largest telematics companies in the world, will explain its innovative solutions.

The last event in this area in September will be ITC Global, the world's largest insurtech summit held in Las Vegas. The latest insurtech developments and innovations in insurance will be explained in this event, which will take place online this Monday through Wednesday. ITC Global, which will be attended by more than 200 speakers, is waiting for participants with its 24-hour broadcast stream, one-to-one networking opportunities and entertaining shows. InsurTech Hub will offer free tickets to its member companies and discounts valid for the Turkish insurance industry for nonmembers. You can visit www.insurtech.org to get more information about events with limited participation.