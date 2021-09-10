The coronavirus pandemic has triggered major interest in production-oriented initiatives operating in multiple areas, from textile and automotive to the health industry. Soaring costs in China, a bulky production structure and increasing risks have prompted European companies to turn to Turkey.

Now the use of wearable technologies that work with minimal error in manufacturing and in the logistics sector is also increasing.

Turkey’s only industrial smart wearable technology brand in the world, Thread In Motion (TIM), has launched the TIM Partners program.

The program aims to provide perfect end-to-end service to Thread In Motion’s existing operating regions and new target markets. The company’s first Diamond Partner in Turkey has become the country’s leading traceability integrator Vector.

To address the expectations of Industry 4.0, TIM's integration partnerships harness mutual hardware and software knowledge to help organizations easily combine legacy systems with new mobile tools and Internet of Things (IoT) wearables.

Smart gloves

“We are very excited to have fully implemented the partnership structure that has been on our agenda for a long time,” said Thread In Motion founding partner and CEO Kadir Demircioğlu while evaluating the program.

Thread In Motion founding partner and CEO Kadir Demircioğlu. (Courtesy of TIM)

“We are bringing a whole new breath to the well-known channel sales order; aside from the rights of our partner companies at home or abroad, we will reward employees who sell in accordance with our ‘human first’ philosophy,” Demircioğlu noted.

In addition, he stated that their “smart gloves,” which he said were unbeatable in the market, “make our business partners stand out from the competition, and I can say that this is one of the best feedback we have received.”

Thread in Motion's smart glove named Glogi is seen in this undated photo. (Courtesy of TIM)

TIM smart gloves can be used in different industries and scaled to the volume of use. Many global companies in different sectors use Thread In Motion’s technology in operational processes.

Business associates program

As part of the TIM Partners program, Thread in Motion offers its partners four different models: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver.

Each model has specific minimum requirements, different percentages of entitlements and various other advantages to make it easier for the partner to achieve their goals.

Thread In Motion Channel and Partner Program Manager Gökhan Barlak said the business partnership structure that has developed with players abroad, including Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Portugal, South Korea, India and Brazil has matured over the last year and has turned into the TIM Partners program and has started to be applied in global markets together with Turkey.

Industry 4.0 achievements

The first Diamond Partner of Thread In Motion in Turkey, Vector, is accelerating and trying to make flawless the logistics procedures of customers with the smart gloves, its CEO said.

“Since the day we set out, we have started to transform the sector with Thread In Motion, which has extended us support at every point. Both we and our customers are very satisfied, our goal is to bring the whole market together with Industry 4.0 achievements," Halit Erol Şengünler said.