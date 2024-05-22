Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, appointed a representative in Türkiye.

"They didn't have a representative before but we have been in touch. We recently imposed an advertisement ban and it has been relatively effective," Uraloğlu told an interview on Wednesday. He said that Türkiye would have implemented a bandwidth restriction on the social media platform if they had not appointed a representative.

He noted that the issue was discussed in the latest cabinet meeting.

Türkiye's national telecommunications regulatory and inspection authority, the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK), implemented bandwidth throttling on social media platform X for failing to fulfill any obligations determined within the framework of laws in the country, such as appointing a representative and administrative fines.