SpaceX shares continued to rally on Monday as the Elon Musk-led company said it raised a record-breaking $85.7 billion in its stunning public offering last week.

The completed sale cements SpaceX's stellar debut on Wall Street, eclipsing the previous largest initial public offerings (IPOs) and helping make Musk the world's first trillionaire.

The stock climbed as much as 8.7% in Monday trading, extending Friday's 19% jump hours after the shares first started trading on the Nasdaq.

In late morning trading in New York, the company's market value sat at more than $2.2 trillion, putting it among the seven largest companies in the world – ahead of Broadcom, Saudi Aramco and Tesla.

Demand for SpaceX's shares was so strong that the banks running the sale exercised a so-called greenshoe option – in effect permission – to sell extra shares when investors want more than planned.

SpaceX ended up selling nearly 639 million shares, including more than 83 million extra ones, lifting the total raised to $85.7 billion beyond the originally planned $75 billion.

Co-founded by Musk in 2002, the rocket startup has since expanded into a major satellite operator and folded in his artificial intelligence company, xAI, which includes the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The towering valuation rests heavily on the belief that Musk will deliver on promises worthy of science fiction, including putting humans on Mars and data centers in space using as-yet unproven technology.