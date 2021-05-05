Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Violent protests against tax reform proposal shake Colombia

by agencies May 05, 2021 11:49 am +03 +03:00

Violent clashes between protestors and riot police continue after President Ivan Duque ordered his tax reform bill be withdrawn from Congress Sunday. Demonstrations turned into a national outcry against rising poverty, inequality and unemployment. At least 19 people were reported dead and over 800 injured.

A demonstrator holds a flag during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The U.N. and EU condemned the "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia, after several died during the protests.

Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The drum group "AAINJALA" performs during a demonstration against the government of President Duque in Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man looks at a police station burned down during the protests against what they demonstrators say was police brutality exerted in recent protests against the tax reform in Cali, Colombia May 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An army tank stands at a freeway toll booth to prevent demonstrators from damaging property on the outskirts of Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Men look at hotel La Luna that was burned and looted Monday night during a national strike against tax reform in Cali, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators clash with members of the security forces during the protests in Cali, Colombia, May 3, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A supermarket with almost empty shelves due to shortage after six days of a national strike as part of demonstrations against the government in Cali, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A demonstrator bangs a pot among traffic on the north highway of the city during the sixth day of the national strike in Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A demonstrator waves a Colombian flag next to the monument of Simon Bolivar during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Women post the names of the victims of the ongoing violent protests in Colombia, during a demonstration outside Colombia's embassy in Quito, Ecuador, May 4, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A fire burns as demonstrators gather during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A soldier gives a thumb up to cars passing through a checkpoint next to an army tank at a toll booth to prevent demonstrators from causing destruction in Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A demonstrator gestures during clashes with security forces during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A member of the security forces aims his weapon during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators are seen near a burning barricade in Bogota, Colombia, April 30, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A large crowd gathered in Bogota to protest against the government, Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person talks to a police officer during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.