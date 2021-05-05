In photos: Violent protests against tax reform proposal shake Colombia

Violent clashes between protestors and riot police continue after President Ivan Duque ordered his tax reform bill be withdrawn from Congress Sunday. Demonstrations turned into a national outcry against rising poverty, inequality and unemployment. At least 19 people were reported dead and over 800 injured.
A demonstrator holds a flag during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2021.
The U.N. and EU condemned the "excessive use of force" by security officers in Colombia, after several died during the protests.
Security forces members hold shields as they run during a protest in Bogota, Colombia, April 28, 2021.
