Spanish multinational technology giant, Amadeus, which specializes in travel solutions established its third biggest research and development (R&D) center in Istanbul, housing some 500 developers, according to a statement by the Industry and Technology Ministry on Friday.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said at the center’s opening ceremony that the number of research and development centers in Türkiye has grown to over 1,600, while 10,000 tech companies operate in the country.

The minister stated that Türkiye aims to be a global hub for innovative technologies in the near future.

He mentioned that entrepreneurs are "making their dreams come true” in Türkiye with "robust support systems backing them up,” as Turkish startups garner attention worldwide.

The minister highlighted that the government has invested over $1 billion in startups, creating a leverage effect, through the Turkish unicorn program "Turcorn100,” which offers startups government and private networking support.

Kacır stated that the national initiative to scale up technology and innovation startups is an effort to globalize Turkish startups and ensure that Türkiye reaches 100,000 tech startups by 2030.

"Many global companies are carrying out their research and development activities in Türkiye, benefitting from our qualified workforce and attractive incentives,” said Kacır.

Attended by government officials, customers and other stakeholders, the ceremony of center inauguration provided guests with insights into Amadeus's vision, strategy and achievements in Türkiye, while also underscoring its commitment to investment, job creation and technological innovation in Türkiye.

Keynote speeches were delivered by Kacır, Investment Office President A. Burak Dağlıoğlu and Amadeus Travel Unit President and Executive Committee Member Decius Valmorbida.

Acknowledging Amadeus's commitment to establishing the R&D center, Dağlıoğlu thanked the Amadeus team for their dedication.

He highlighted Türkiye's ambitious goal to become one of the world's top 10 economies in the Türkiye Century, emphasizing Istanbul's strategic importance as a global meeting point, the statement from the Presidency's Investment Office said.

Touching on bilateral relations with Spain, Dağlıoğlu said, "Spain and Türkiye share unique ties, with over 700 companies operating in Türkiye with the Spanish capital and a trading volume of around $20 billion. This sizable community reflects a total FDI stock in the country exceeding $13 billion."

Valmorbida shared Amadeus's success story in Türkiye, noting that it started with only 84 people before growing into the recently built R&D center, which happens to be the company's third-largest center globally.

He also highlighted Türkiye's importance as a global player, stating, “Türkiye is a world reference, not just for its remarkable history and cultural heritage and its economic relevance both in Europe and Asia, but also for its increasing economic openness and collaboration with different countries."