Data competition among technology giants around the world continues to increase, country by country, on all screens and with different applications. What is more, the dependence on the digital world during the pandemic period has changed the shape of this competition.

The tech companies that own social media and sharing network applications such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, which consumers use as "free of cost," turn consumer data into cash minute by minute with personalized ads.

According to the study published by BroadbandSearch, people spend an average of 153 minutes every day on social media and social networks. There is fierce competition for data on every screen at every minute. In this competition, China stands against the U.S. with its long-term human investment, technology companies and a huge market. In the past, a global company had to be active in the U.S. market. Now, it is not possible to talk about a global market without China. Therefore, American companies cannot give up on China, nor can Chinese companies give up on the U.S. market.

Most critical data on mobile

According to the data published by media firm We Are Social, there are 3.5 billion social media users all over the world. Moreover, 5.19 billion people are mobile phone users. The most intense platform for data competition is the smartphone screen because most personal data is collected from smartphones. So, the competition on the smartphone screen is much intenser.

The content on the sharing networks is being created by individuals, local communities, local media organizations and institutions. Global or local brands also invest in targeted marketing with personalized advertisements in front of the screen. Although social media and social networking applications constitute an important part of this competition, there are giants of the internet world working as massive data stores, such as e-commerce, marketplace applications and search engines.

Turkey: Big data market

Turkey is a very valuable market for giant technology companies engaged in data wars. It is a market in terms of high interaction as well as the number of users. It is one of the markets where platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok have the most active users and have the highest daily usage minutes.

Moreover, it has been serving as an environment where local competition is not very strong and where there was no control over data policies until four or five years ago. Turkey is a market that many global platforms use as a pilot to experiment with new applications.

Are we late in data wars?

According to We Are Social's data, millions of social media users spend about 2.5 hours every day on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Whatsapp and TikTok.

Starting from the smartphone, a fierce race continues on televisions, tablets, desktops and laptops. Awareness of data in Turkey is not only in social media applications but also in many domestic technology startups from e-commerce to financial technology, from health to games, in the hands of foreign investors.

Turkey is late in developing and implementing strategies in this area. Now, while starting the tracking of personal data, it has to determine the rules of the game according to international examples without negatively affecting the lives of users. To have a strong place in the global data war, it must raise more funds for technology startups during the growth phase.

China vs. U.S.

To gain insight into data wars, it is useful to take a closer look at what happened to the TikTok video-sharing application owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance. ByteDance announced that it has reached a principal agreement with Oracle and Walmart in the U.S. and that the three parties will quickly cooperate in accordance with the laws of China and the U.S.

A statement said this memorandum was presented to the U.S. administration as a proposal, and TikTok said it believed the tripartite compromise would solve the problems related to the company's future operations and development in the U.S.

U.S. President Trump said on the same day that TikTok had accepted "in principle" the plan to cooperate with Oracle and Walmart. ByteDance recently made a statement to the Beijing Municipal Commercial Bureau saying that it applied for a license under the Regulation on the Management of Technology Import and Export of the People's Republic of China and the Export Banned and Restricted Technologies Catalog. The outcome of this coercive process has yet to be determined, but the U.S.' unregulated economic tyranny and brutal means for personal gain are allegedly a form of "modern piracy." There is still much uncertainty about how TikTok will develop in the future. With the pandemic, the direction of the trade fight started to shift toward data warfare.

Yaay in race against time

Joining the race of social media apps against time, the Appyap startup's Yaay application aims to provide a better user experience to individuals, communities and institutions with its social media platform.

It is pleasing that social media applications originating in Turkey have started to emerge during the pandemic period – including Yaay, a social media-sharing application launched in the first week of September after two years of systematic work.

Emre Meriç, the CEO of the app's founder Appyap, said the project, which is aimed at the generation born into the digital world, will enable everyone who feels young to enjoy themselves.

He also drew attention to the competition between social networks, saying it is natural that the successful applications of all social media platforms are affected by each other. “We, humans, have a great race over time with social media applications used on mobile screens. In other words, we are making efforts to use the Yaay application more on the smartphone screen than the competition,” Meriç said.

Set apart by 'badge' system

“Our priority and starting point is to create a dynamic and innovative platform that will attract the attention of those who feel different and young,” Meriç said.

“There are various message, visual or video-oriented platforms in the world. The most important feature that distinguishes Yaay from these creations will be the application of 'badges' to its users, according to its categorized structure and content sharing. With its unique structure, our application will offer a brand new experience in processes such as creating a social environment, following the agenda and news, accessing the right information and informing," he explained.

Points for collection

Meriç said they have set up a platform that will constantly renew itself with the implementation of Yaay. “We are constantly improving Yaay. We will add many features to our application in the upcoming period,” he said.

"The badge and point system in Yaay will offer additional benefits to users in the upcoming period. Yaay users will be able to collect points with their posts and actions and then take advantage of various campaigns based on these points," Meriç explained.

Target: Global data market

Meriç added that Yaay was designed from the very beginning for a global user profile. “We have positioned Yaay as a medium that will attract attention abroad. While determining the general character of the application, we examined the social media usage habits of the countries in the region. We believe that the use of Yaay will be accepted in neighboring countries in the short term. We have shaped all of our infrastructure developments through a universal social media language and visual perception,” he noted.

Home delivery investment in ULAK

ULAK Yazılım Teknoloji, which specializes in software solutions for the logistics sector, a particularly problematic sector for customers in Turkey, has managed to gain its first investment.

Founded by Sabri Sami Toker in 2015, ULAK is among the sixth-term graduates of Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom’s PILOT venture acceleration program.

ULAK has managed to attract its first investment with a valuation of TL 10 million ($1.3 million). Kokteyl Information Technology, Erdem Yurdanur, Tarkan Onar, Bülent Bahadır and Ibrahim Sakallıoğlu participated in the first investment tour in the early stage of the startup.

Hot food delivery

Serving in many cities, especially in Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, ULAK serves its customers with its courier management software. More than TL 2 million ($258,371) has been invested in ULAK's software development and technology, while a long-term study has been carried out to measure the performance of more than 2,000 couriers. With over 400 active couriers and software solutions, it has significant experience and data in the logistics industry.

The startup, which has an important algorithm for restaurants to benefit from the courier network without being tied to the marketplaces during the pandemic period, tracks the deliveries of hot food that must be delivered within a maximum of 45 minutes.

Working on special software for food deliveries, ULAK claims that it will soon be a solution to the package service problem with the software as a service (SaaS) product called “Kolay Paket” ("Easy Package"). The ULAK App also provides fast delivery in 14 cities by acting as a solution partner for corporate companies in e-commerce deliveries.