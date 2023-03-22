Muslims across globe welcome holy month of Ramadan

Muslims are instructed to seek the Night of Power during the last 10 days of Ramadan, particularly on the odd-numbered nights.
Bosnian Muslims release hundreds of balloons into the sky to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan by firing a traditional Ramadan cannon in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, March 22, 2023, on the eve of the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan that falls on March 23.
Muslims throughout the world fast for different hours. The longest fasting will take place in Greenland's Nuuk city with 15 hours and 21 minutes, followed by Iceland's capital Reykjavik with 15 hours and 16 minutes, Finland's capital Helsinki with 15 hours one minute, Stockholm and Glasgow with nearly 15 hours.
Palestinians gather outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on March 22, 2023.