Muslims across globe welcome holy month of Ramadan

by Agencies Mar 22, 2023 11:53 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of Muslims across the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late Wednesday.

Mahyas are seen at the Valide-i Cedid Mosque in Üsküdar, March 22, 2023.

AA

 Millions of Muslims offered their first Tarawih, the special evening Ramadan prayer, which will continue throughout the holy month.

Worshippers offer first Tarawih prayers at Eyüp Sultan Mosque in Istanbul, March 22, 2023.

AA

Ramadan is believed to be a time of intense spirituality when the believers are surrounded by angels, the gates of heaven are open, and Allah's blessings and mercy are abundant.

First Tarawih prayers at the Cologne Central Mosque.

AA

Muslims in Türkiye will fast for 29 days, beginning from Thursday, March 23, according to Diyanet, Türkiye's top religious body.

A mahya reading "Welcome, the month of forgiveness" illimunates the Çamlıca Grand Mosque in Istanbul.

AA

Muslims in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, Libya, Tunisia and Iran will also begin fasting on Thursday.

First Tarawih prayers at al-Nour Mosque in Khartoum, Sudan.

AA

Fasting, observed from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of the Five Pillars (fundamental religious duties) of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

First Tarawih prayers at the Moscow Central Mosque.

AA

Muslims are instructed to seek the Night of Power during the last 10 days of Ramadan, particularly on the odd-numbered nights.

Bosnian Muslims release hundreds of balloons into the sky to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan by firing a traditional Ramadan cannon in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, March 22, 2023, on the eve of the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan that falls on March 23.

EPA

Muslims throughout the world fast for different hours. The longest fasting will take place in Greenland's Nuuk city with 15 hours and 21 minutes, followed by Iceland's capital Reykjavik with 15 hours and 16 minutes, Finland's capital Helsinki with 15 hours one minute, Stockholm and Glasgow with nearly 15 hours.

Palestinians gather outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on March 22, 2023.

AFP

Muslims will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinians take pictures near Damascus Gate at the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2023.

Reuters

Pakistani muslims offer Taraweeh prayers on the first night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Islamabad on March 22, 2023.

AFP

People buy Ramadan items ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Nablus' old market, 22 March 2023.

EPA

Palestinian women watch the light decoration as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan preparations in the alleys of Jerusalem's old city, March 22, 2023.

EPA

A woman on a rooftop observes the crescent moon through a telescope, a day before the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, as part of an event organised by the the Syrian Astronomical Association in Damascus, on March 22, 2023.

AFP

People attend a first night mass prayer of the fasting month of Ramadan at a tent mosque, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, March 22, 2023.

EPA

Iraqis shop for food ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at a popular market in central Baghdad, Iraq.

EPA

People look through binoculars and a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq

Reuters

Indonesian Muslims attend mass prayers known as 'Tarawih' during the first eve of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reuters

Muslim devotees offer prayers marking the start of Islam's holy month of Ramadan at Al Akbar Mosque in Surabaya on March 22, 2023.

AFP

A vendor sets up his shop with Ramadan decorations, in Kuwait City on March 22, 2023, a day before the start of the Muslim holy month.

AFP

Muslim worshippers leave after attending a prayer marking the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside Lakemba Mosque in suburb of Lakemba in Sydney, Australia, March 22, 2023.

Reuters

Silhouetted Malaysian Islamic religious officers observe the position of the moon to determine the sighting of the Ramadan crescent moon that marks the start of the month, in Putrajaya, Malaysia

EPA

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, switches on the first ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain.

Reuters

First ever Ramadan lights installation at Piccadilly Circus is pictured on the eve of the first day of Ramadan, in London, Britain.

Reuters

Taksim Mosque in Istanbul.

DHA

