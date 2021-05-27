Online streaming giant Netflix is planning to establish a movie studio in Turkey, the company’s Turkey Communications Director Artanç Savaş said Thursday.

The number and the location of the studios were not disclosed, a private broadcaster Bloomberg HT reported.

The streaming platform has more than 3 million subscribers in Turkey, up from around 1.5 million in 2019.

Considering the family accounts among the subscribers, the figure is estimated to be around 10 million.

In December, Netflix announced it will open an office in Istanbul.

It has also launched a “Made in Turkey” content collection, which allows its members around the world to access Turkish productions more quickly.

Original and licensed productions produced in Turkey can be viewed in 190 countries with subtitles and dubbing options in over 30 different languages.

Netflix was in November last year granted a 10-year license by the country's television watchdog, Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), to continue operating in the country under new online broadcasting rules.