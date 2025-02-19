Italian prosecutors said on Wednesday they are seeking to have a tax evasion investigation against Google dropped after the U.S.-based technology giant agreed to pay a 326 million euro ($340 million) settlement.

Milan prosecutors opened an investigation against Google for failing to pay taxes on earnings in Italy from 2015 to 2019. The investigation focused on revenues from advertising sales and cited the presence of servers and other infrastructure in Italy.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It previously paid over $1 billion to French authorities to settle a years-long dispute over allegations of tax fraud.