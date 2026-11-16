Thousands of users in the U.S. reported difficulty in accessing online accounts at several major banks in the country, in a latest example of vulnerability of critical systems as JPMorgan Chase said that a technical issue impacting it caused a ripple effects across the financial system.

Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and that they were working to bring banking services back online.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement. "We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible."

The disruption comes days after there were two major outages affecting other parts of the economy: A major outage by Microsoft happened Friday and lasted for hours, severely impacting services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.

This was followed by an outage with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which grounded all U.S. flights for several hours this weekend.

The technical issues seem to be centered at Chase customers and customers at other banks who are trying to transact with Chase.

Other banks, including Bank of America and Citigroup, were not having issues with their banking services on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Bank said its systems are not directly impacted but that "clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays."

Zelle is the peer-to-peer payment system that major U.S. banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed. Zelle is owned by Arizona-based Early Warning Services, which in turn is owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.

A spokesperson for Early Warning Services said the Zelle network was fully operational.

"An issue at the financial institutions may be delaying Zelle payments for some of their customers," the spokesman said.

Some Chase customers received a message that said "Some services aren't available. We're working on them. Please try back later."