The special maritime-themed edition of Türkiye’s flagship technology, aviation and space festival, Teknofest, welcomed 175,000 visitors last week in Istanbul, the organizers said on Sunday.

Teknofest, as the country’s largest aerospace and technology festival, has expanded this year to showcase Türkiye’s naval capabilities and advanced technologies in a special maritime-themed edition.

The four-day event, known as "Teknofest Blue Homeland," took place at the Istanbul Shipyard Command from last Thursday to Sunday.

This year, 2,698 teams applied for the competitions, which were held in three categories: unmanned underwater systems, unmanned marine vehicles, and underwater rockets, according to a statement from Teknofest.

The competitions showcased innovative projects. A total of 86 teams advanced through the preliminary rounds and qualified for the finals.

The Teknofest event also hosted seminars, exhibitions, activities, speeches and shows.

Officials and competitors pose at the closing ceremony of the "Teknofest Blue Homeland" event held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 31, 2025. (AA Photo)

Its main edition will run from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21 at Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport.