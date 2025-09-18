Once again this year, Istanbul became the center of technology and innovation. Teknofest, now one of the world's largest technology and aviation exhibitions, opened its doors to millions of visitors, students, entrepreneurs and visionaries. The grounds of Atatürk Airport were filled not only with experienced engineers and researchers from Türkiye and abroad, but also with numerous teams of schoolchildren, startups, universities and families with children. The festival is a showcase for Turkish innovation and a symbol of the country's ambition to become one of the world's leading technology centers.

Origins and development

Teknofest was launched in 2018 by the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation) and the Turkish Presidency for Industry and Technology. Its size and social significance have grown with each passing year. Its goal is, on the one hand, to inspire the population, especially younger generations, to take an interest in technology and engineering and on the other hand, to build national strategic capacities in the fields of space travel, artificial intelligence, defense electronics and sustainable energy. The event is designed as a mixture of trade fair, competition arena, show stage and family festival.

Wide range of competitions

The large number of technology competitions is particularly impressive. From drone racing to robotics to hydrogen-powered vehicles, participants of all ages showcase their creativity and inventiveness. Universities are particularly well represented and offer their students the opportunity to present their own projects. Teknofest thus creates a platform that offers equal opportunities to all participants, regardless of their background or financial means. The festival not only imparts technical knowledge, but also a sense of social equality. The prizes are attractive, but more importantly, talent is identified, promoted and made visible. Many startups make their first contacts with investors or industry partners here.

International participation

Although the festival was originally very domestic in character, it now attracts teams and exhibitors from all over the world. International cooperation is particularly evident in the fields of aerospace, drone development and sustainable mobility. Delegations from European countries, Asia and the Middle East are showing growing interest. Türkiye is thus underlining its claim to be perceived as a center of innovation on a global level.

Solotürk show

One of the absolute highlights was the breathtaking air show above the skies of Istanbul. Fighter jets, aerobatic teams and passenger planes demonstrated their skills with daring maneuvers and perfectly coordinated formations. The Solotürk squadron received special applause for its unforgettable display of precision and speed. The sky was transformed into a stage of smoke, colors and maneuvers that combined enthusiasm for technology with national pride. For many visitors, this moment was the emotional highlight of the festival – a spine-tingling experience that makes Teknofest unique.

Tech as a family experience

What makes Teknofest special is its festival character. In addition to its focus on technology, great importance is attached to creating an experience that appeals to all age groups. Flight simulators, virtual reality experiences, concerts and stage programs transform the event into a future-oriented folk festival. Parents introduce their children to technology topics in a targeted manner and many families said they wanted to attend more often in the future. This mix of education, entertainment and innovation sets Teknofest apart from traditional industry trade fairs.

Political and economic dimensions

Politicians closely link Teknofest with the vision of making Türkiye one of the top 10 technology nations by 2030. The president and ministers regularly emphasize how crucial research and development are for the country's economic power and independence. The festival is therefore not only an exhibition, but also a political statement: technological sovereignty is seen as the key to national strength. Projects in the fields of space travel and the defense industry are the focus, as are programs to promote start-ups, universities and innovative educational initiatives.

Sustainability and vision

Sustainability is also an increasingly important topic. Many competitions and exhibitors focus on renewable energies, electric vehicles and environmentally friendly technologies. This focus is in line with both global trends and the national strategy of reducing dependence on fossil fuels while opening up new areas of business. Visitors can experience concrete examples of green innovations here – from solar-powered aircraft to recycling robots.

In just a few years, Teknofest has developed from a national technology exhibition into a major event that attracts international attention. It brings together industry, politics, science and society in a space that makes innovation visible and tangible. For Türkiye, it is a showcase of progress and an impressive presentation of future technical innovations. For visitors, it is an inspiring experience combining high-tech, entertainment, vision and a spectacular air show with Solotürk. With this festival, Istanbul has finally established itself as one of the most dynamic stages for technology worldwide.