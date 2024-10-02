Aviation, space and technology enthusiasts on Wednesday started flocking to Türkiye's renowned festival that showcases the country's growing ambitions and expanding capabilities in the tech world and defense.

Since its inception in 2018, Teknofest has emerged as a symbol of Türkiye's technological aspirations that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Among the highlights of this year's edition in the southern Adana province are the first public flight demonstrations of Türkiye's two new combat drones, the Bayraktar TB3 and Anka-3.

The event is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, with participation from 128 institutions, including government bodies, tech firms, universities and media organizations.

Beyond the competitions, Teknofest has become a crucial platform for nurturing young entrepreneurs. Over the years, the festival has helped launch numerous startups, and officials hope it will continue to fuel Türkiye's ambition to become a prominent technology player.

Visitors look at the unmanned fighter jet Kızılelma during Türkiye's largest aerospace and technology festival, Teknofest, Adana, southern Türkiye, Oct. 2, 2024. (AA Photo)

Addressing the opening ceremony, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır underscored Teknofest's role in transforming the country's technological landscape.

"Türkiye is no longer the nation it once was," Kacır said. "We now produce our own national car, our own communications satellites, and we stand strong on the world stage. Teknofest represents this new Türkiye – one that dares to look beyond the horizon."

He highlighted the growth of the festival over the years, noting that millions of young people have participated in Teknofest across cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and even Baku.

"This year, we bring the excitement of the National Technology Initiative to Adana," Kacır said. "Over 1.65 million participants, organized into 790,000 teams, are joining us in this journey. The competitions, from artificial intelligence to quantum computing, from biotechnology to nuclear energy, are laying the foundation for Türkiye's future in technology."

Groundwork for future

Kacır's speech was punctuated by the optimism for Türkiye's youth, whom he described as a generation ready to break free from traditional constraints.

"A new generation is rising – that is ready to take risks, to step up and lead," he said. "This is not a youth bound by ideological limitations, but one that is focused on creating a brighter, more prosperous future for Türkiye."

Selçuk Bayraktar, chair of the Teknofest Board and head of the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, echoed these sentiments, positioning Teknofest as more than just a festival – it's a movement, he said, aimed at shaping the nation's future.

"Teknofest is not just an event; it is a youth movement that molds the future of our country," Bayraktar said. "This is where hope is born, where change begins. We have hosted technology competitions in 27 cities since 2018, and now we are expanding this movement even further."

He pointed to the successes already achieved through Teknofest, which has led to the creation of more than 150 tech startups. "Some of these companies are exporting to 21 countries, while others have attracted millions in investment," he noted.

"Teknofest is creating the groundwork for the future."

Troubled world

Yet, amid the festival's celebration of technological achievement, Bayraktar did not shy away from addressing global issues, particularly the violence and suffering in Gaza.

"Every day, children in Gaza are killed, and the world watches in silence. The old world is dying, and a new one is struggling to be born. But the emerging order is based not on justice, but on power and violence."

He stressed the responsibility that comes with technological progress.

"Technology has immense potential to improve lives, as we saw during the pandemic, but it can also bring devastation, as with the use of nuclear weapons. Teknofest is our chance to ensure that these innovations are used to serve humanity, not harm it."

What to expect

This year's Teknofest offers a broad array of activities, designed to engage participants of all ages. From competitions, air shows, exhibitions and advanced technology simulations to scientific workshops, the event has something for everyone.

High-profile aerial demonstrations will include performances by the Turkish Stars, SOLOTÜRK, a Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone, and Türkiye's homegrown light attack aircraft Hürjet, as well as the first public flights of the Bayraktar TB3 and Anka-3.

In addition to the displays, Teknofest will feature 50 competitions across fields ranging from drone racing to nuclear energy design. More than 1.65 million competitors applied to participate this year, and top teams will compete for prizes totaling TL 31 million, in addition to TL 55 million provided to support project development.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital of Ankara and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.

The event has received about 4 million applications and welcomed more than 10 million visitors since it was first launched seven years ago.

"We are building a future where Turkish youth will show the world what they can achieve," Bayraktar said. "Teknofest is laying the foundation for that future, and we will all build it together."